Business Opportunities : Toxicology Cluster Chemotherapy Related Toxicity Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2019

This report provides an overview of the toxicology pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting, Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia, Chemotherapy Induced Anemia, Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy and features dormant and discontinued projects.

These key indications are all common side effects of cancer chemotherapy treatment, and result in a substantial reduction in the patient’s quality of life. Chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting or CINV is nausea and vomiting that results specifically from treatment with chemotherapy drugs. Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia is another very common side effect of cancer treatment. Symptoms include severe fatigue, weakness, anxiety, lack of energy, shortness of breath, headaches, pale appearance, rapid heart rate or palpitations, chest pain dizziness and abdominal pain. Chemotherapy-induced anemia symptoms include severe fatigue, weakness, anxiety, lack of energy, shortness of breath, headaches, pale appearance, rapid heart rate or palpitations, chest pain dizziness, cognitive impairment, loss of sexual desire, inability to perform daily functions and/or depression associated with anemia. Finally, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a further potential side effect of cancer treatment. Symptoms include pain, burning, tingling, constipation, muscle weakness, blood pressure changes and balance problems.

The size of these pipelines ranges from 16 in chemotherapy-induced anemia to 41 in chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and CIPN. In CINV and CIPN, there is a relatively diverse range of targets which are being studied, although most of these targets are neurotransmitter receptors. On the other hand, the pipelines for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and anemia are far more limited in the range of molecular targets being studied.

Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for toxicology therapeutics?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of toxicology therapeutics?

Reasons to buy

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

Table of Contents

GBI Research Report Guidance 2

Executive Summary 3

Table of Contents 4

List of Tables 6

List of Figures 9

Introduction 10

Toxicology Cluster Chemotherapy Related Toxicity Report Coverage 10

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting – Overview 10

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia – Overview 10

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia – Overview 10

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy – Overview 10

Therapeutics Development 11

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting 11

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 15

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia 20

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy 23

Therapeutics Assessment 30

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting 30

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia 37

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia 45

