Business Opportunities of Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Research Report 2019

Rigid couplings are a type of coupling that should only be utilized when shafts are precisely in line. A rigid coupling is only suitable for shafts in close alignment or held in alignment. A rigid coupling is used in applications where a rigid joint is desired, similar to that of a traditional flanged, welded, and or threaded connection.

The global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rigid Mechanical Couplings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Mechanical Couplings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

SKF

Timken

Tsubakimoto Chain

Voith

Barmex

Regal PTS (KopFlex)

Oren Elliott Products

Ruland

Chinabase Machinery

Climax Metal Products

JAKOB Antriebstechnik

Vulkan

NBK

Stafford

QM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sleeve

Flanged

Clamped

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Power Generation

Agricultural

Mining and Metals Industry

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rigid Mechanical Couplings

1.2 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sleeve

1.2.3 Flanged

1.2.4 Clamped

1.3 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 Mining and Metals Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production

3.4.1 North America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production

3.5.1 Europe Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Rigid Mechanical Couplings Production (2014-2019)

Continue…

