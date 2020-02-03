Business Opportunities in Pain Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Pain Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.



This report provides an overview of the pain pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Osteoarthritis Pain, Migraine pain and Neuropathic Pain, therefore covering a number of the most difficult-to-treat chronic and acute pain subtypes.

Osteoarthritis pain is the most common symptom associated with osteoarthritis which causes disruption of the cartilage. This further leads to rubbing of the bones against each other stimulating pain. Migraine is a disorder characterized by repeated attacks of severe headache. A migraine headache causes throbbing or pulsating pain, usually on only one side of the head. These headaches are often associated with nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Finally neuropathic pain, or neuralgia, is a condition in which the sensory system is affected. It is commonly accompanied by tissue injury, in which the nerve fibres could be damaged resulting in the generation of abnormal signals. However, it is exhibited in a range of diseases and has no specific identifiable cause.

The size of these pipelines ranges from 62 products in osteoarthritis pain to 249 in neuropathic pain. Within osteoarthritis pain, prostaglandin G/H synthases 1 and 2 and the nerve growth factor receptors are being studied by the most pipeline products; while the prostaglandin receptors are frequently targeted by already approved marketed products, the nerve growth factor receptors are not.

In migraine, it is the 5-hydroxytryptamine (serotonin) receptors 1D and 1B which are being most frequently studied, again reflecting the composition of the market for this indication. However, the calcitonin gene related peptide and its receptor, also very frequently targeted, are not yet present in the migraine market. Finally, the favoured targets of neuropathic pain are the sodium channel protein type 9 (Nav1.9) and the mu type opioid receptor. While the latter is already heavily targeted in the pain market, the former is not.

