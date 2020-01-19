Business Intelligence Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Qlik, Tableau Software – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Business Intelligence Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Business intelligence software is a type of application software designed to retrieve, analyze, transform and report data for business intelligence. The applications generally read data that have been previously stored, often, though not necessarily, in a data warehouse or data mart.

North America is expected to remain the dominant consumer market with U.S. being the frontrunner in terms of revenue contributionin business intelligence software market in 2014. The industry is expected to witness high growth in Asia Pacific with majority of future demand coming from emerging markets of China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. The Indian retail market is one of the is expected to be one of the fastest growing in the world.The industry hasimmense potential to implement BI software in order to enhance the management system and increase overall efficiency.

In 2017, the global Business Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Microsoft

SAS

Oracle

IBM

Qlik

Tableau Software

Information Builders

Teradata

MicroStrategy

Yellowfin International

Zoho

Jaspersoft

Sisense

Phocas

Domo

Sysomos

ZAP BI

Salesforce

Datapine

Javelin Group

Square

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Organization

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

….. https://www.openpr.com/news/1193353/Business-Intelligence-Software-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-SAP-Microsoft-SAS-Oracle-IBM-Qlik-Tableau-Software-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

