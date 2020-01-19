Business Intelligence Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Qlik, Tableau Software – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Business Intelligence Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Business intelligence software is a type of application software designed to retrieve, analyze, transform and report data for business intelligence. The applications generally read data that have been previously stored, often, though not necessarily, in a data warehouse or data mart.
North America is expected to remain the dominant consumer market with U.S. being the frontrunner in terms of revenue contributionin business intelligence software market in 2014. The industry is expected to witness high growth in Asia Pacific with majority of future demand coming from emerging markets of China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. The Indian retail market is one of the is expected to be one of the fastest growing in the world.The industry hasimmense potential to implement BI software in order to enhance the management system and increase overall efficiency.
In 2017, the global Business Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Microsoft
SAS
Oracle
IBM
Qlik
Tableau Software
Information Builders
Teradata
MicroStrategy
Yellowfin International
Zoho
Jaspersoft
Sisense
Phocas
Domo
Sysomos
ZAP BI
Salesforce
Datapine
Javelin Group
Square
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Organization
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
