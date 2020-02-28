BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE PLATFORMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, APPLICATIONS, KEY PLAYERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2025

Business Intelligence Platforms are software to analyze data and reveal actionable insights that can help improve decision-making and inform business strategy.

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Domo

Tableau Server

Power BI

Looker

Sisense

InsightSquared

SAP

Oracle

QlikView

WebFOCUS

BOARD

MicroStrategy

Dundas BI

IBM

ClicData

Halo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size

2.2 Business Intelligence Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Business Intelligence Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Intelligence Platforms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Intelligence Platforms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Domo

12.1.1 Domo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Domo Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Domo Recent Development

12.2 Tableau Server

12.2.1 Tableau Server Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Tableau Server Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Tableau Server Recent Development

12.3 Power BI

12.3.1 Power BI Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Power BI Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Power BI Recent Development

12.4 Looker

12.4.1 Looker Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 Looker Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Looker Recent Development

12.5 Sisense

12.5.1 Sisense Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 Sisense Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Sisense Recent Development

12.6 InsightSquared

12.6.1 InsightSquared Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 InsightSquared Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 InsightSquared Recent Development

12.7 SAP

12.7.1 SAP Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 SAP Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SAP Recent Development

12.8 Oracle

12.8.1 Oracle Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.9 QlikView

12.9.1 QlikView Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 QlikView Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 QlikView Recent Development

12.10 WebFOCUS

12.10.1 WebFOCUS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 WebFOCUS Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 WebFOCUS Recent Development

Continued…..

