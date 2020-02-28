BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE PLATFORMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, APPLICATIONS, KEY PLAYERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2025

Business Intelligence Platforms are software to analyze data and reveal actionable insights that can help improve decision-making and inform business strategy.
This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Domo
Tableau Server
Power BI
Looker
Sisense
InsightSquared
SAP
Oracle
QlikView
WebFOCUS
BOARD
MicroStrategy
Dundas BI
IBM
ClicData
Halo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size
2.2 Business Intelligence Platforms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Business Intelligence Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Business Intelligence Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Business Intelligence Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Business Intelligence Platforms Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Business Intelligence Platforms Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Domo
12.1.1 Domo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 Domo Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Domo Recent Development
12.2 Tableau Server
12.2.1 Tableau Server Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 Tableau Server Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Tableau Server Recent Development
12.3 Power BI
12.3.1 Power BI Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 Power BI Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Power BI Recent Development
12.4 Looker
12.4.1 Looker Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 Looker Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Looker Recent Development
12.5 Sisense
12.5.1 Sisense Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 Sisense Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sisense Recent Development
12.6 InsightSquared
12.6.1 InsightSquared Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 InsightSquared Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 InsightSquared Recent Development
12.7 SAP
12.7.1 SAP Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 SAP Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SAP Recent Development
12.8 Oracle
12.8.1 Oracle Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.9 QlikView
12.9.1 QlikView Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 QlikView Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 QlikView Recent Development
12.10 WebFOCUS
12.10.1 WebFOCUS Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Business Intelligence Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 WebFOCUS Revenue in Business Intelligence Platforms Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 WebFOCUS Recent Development
Continued…..
