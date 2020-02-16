BUS HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

The bus air conditioning system mainly consists of the condenser, evaporator, compressor, magnetic clutch, alternator, fresh air device, blower, fan, retnrn air grille, control panel, pipeline system and electric-controlled system.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Bus HVAC Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bus HVAC Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Engine Powered HAVC
Electric Powered HAVC
Segmentation by application:
Coach
Inner City Bus
School Bus
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Denso
Guchen Industry
MAHLE
Valeo
WABCO
Thermo King
Air International Thermal Systems
American Cooling Technology
Grayson Thermal Systems
Japanese Climate Systems
Carrier, Coachair
KONVEKTA
SUTRAK USA
Sidwal
Subros
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bus HVAC Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Bus HVAC Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bus HVAC Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bus HVAC Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Bus HVAC Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
