BUS HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The bus air conditioning system mainly consists of the condenser, evaporator, compressor, magnetic clutch, alternator, fresh air device, blower, fan, retnrn air grille, control panel, pipeline system and electric-controlled system.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Bus HVAC Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bus HVAC Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Engine Powered HAVC

Electric Powered HAVC

Segmentation by application:

Coach

Inner City Bus

School Bus

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Denso

Guchen Industry

MAHLE

Valeo

WABCO

Thermo King

Air International Thermal Systems

American Cooling Technology

Grayson Thermal Systems

Japanese Climate Systems

Carrier, Coachair

KONVEKTA

SUTRAK USA

Sidwal

Subros

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bus HVAC Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Bus HVAC Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bus HVAC Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bus HVAC Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bus HVAC Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Bus HVAC Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bus HVAC Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Engine Powered HAVC

2.2.2 Electric Powered HAVC

2.3 Bus HVAC Systems Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Bus HVAC Systems Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Bus HVAC Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Coach

2.4.2 Inner City Bus

2.4.3 School Bus

2.5 Bus HVAC Systems Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Bus HVAC Systems Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Bus HVAC Systems by Players

3.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Bus HVAC Systems Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Bus HVAC Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Bus HVAC Systems Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bus HVAC Systems by Regions

4.1 Bus HVAC Systems by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Bus HVAC Systems Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bus HVAC Systems Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bus HVAC Systems Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bus HVAC Systems Consumption Growth

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Denso

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.1.3 Denso Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Denso News

12.2 Guchen Industry

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.2.3 Guchen Industry Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Guchen Industry News

12.3 MAHLE

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.3.3 MAHLE Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 MAHLE News

12.4 Valeo

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.4.3 Valeo Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Valeo News

12.5 WABCO

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.5.3 WABCO Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 WABCO News

12.6 Thermo King

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.6.3 Thermo King Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Thermo King News

12.7 Air International Thermal Systems

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.7.3 Air International Thermal Systems Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Air International Thermal Systems News

12.8 American Cooling Technology

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.8.3 American Cooling Technology Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 American Cooling Technology News

12.9 Grayson Thermal Systems

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.9.3 Grayson Thermal Systems Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Grayson Thermal Systems News

12.10 Japanese Climate Systems

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Bus HVAC Systems Product Offered

12.10.3 Japanese Climate Systems Bus HVAC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Japanese Climate Systems News

12.11 Carrier, Coachair

12.12 KONVEKTA

12.13 SUTRAK USA

12.14 Sidwal

12.15 Subros

12.16 Others

……Continued

