Burner Management System (BMS) Market – Favorable Government Initiatives Anticipated to Be a Boon for Better Device Sales

The global industrial burner market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2016 – 2024. The market had registered a previous valuation of US$19.6 bn in 2015, which is expected to increase up to US$25.6 bn by the end of 2024.

The global industrial burner market exhibits its leading segment in the form of petrochemicals under the end user’s criteria. Petrochemicals demand a high usage of industrial burner systems, thus stoking the associated market. Region-wise, the global industrial burner market shows maximum spread in North America, which makes it hold the winning regional segment title. Concrete establishment of several key players in this region, along with subsequent high demand for the burners has also made North America a leading geographical segment.

Heat sources in the form of burner devices are highly convenient as well as efficient to use in several work sectors. Such convenience is a prominent driver for the global industrial burner market, due to which the devices are used on a large-scale basis. The burners are extensively used while extracting natural resources, as a part of the infrastructure used. Regions such as North America are kings in the sector of natural resource extraction processes, thus positively contributing towards a better market growth.

This market is projected to witness a stellar growth in the grounds of high demand registered by burner management systems. This system provides a lot of protection against boiler explosions, which is highly needed in several industrial processes. From an overall perspective, favorable governmental initiatives, extensive product innovations for developing improved devices, and rapid industrialization are prime growth drivers of the global industrial burner market.

In spite of these driving factors, the global industrial burner market is affected by a few hindrances too. Limited availability of skilled labor is one such restraint that significantly cause negative effects on the market. However, a steady awareness about the use of these devices is spreading in various regions, which is expected to reduce the unskilled scenario plaguing the market.