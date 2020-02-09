Burn Care Market – 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size Forecast to 2025

Burn Care Market: Snapshot

Patients suffering from burns are increasingly demanding procedures to improve their physical appearance. There is a rising demand for minimally invasive procedures for enhancing the cosmetic appeal so that patients can lead a normal life without having to face embarrassment. The rising disposable income of the people is creating a heightened demand for treatment options so that patients can regain confidence. The willingness to spend high amounts on advanced treatment options is also aiding the growth of the global burn care market. The growing importance of aesthetic beauty among people today is one of the key factors driving the global burn care market. Biologics are being used for the treatment of burn wounds so as to accelerate healing. Biologics are also inexpensive and requires shorter length of stay at the hospital and is anticipated to be in demand and boost the market for burn care in the years to come.

Growing concerns for skin and appearance are driving people towards burn care treatment options. Skin grafts are being considered as they have many benefits. Today, burn care and treatment focuses on recovery of treatment and also on improving the long term form of the healed wound or injury. This is increasingly driving patients suffering from burns to opt for skin grafts and other skin substitutes for the purpose of treatment and management of acute injuries. Some of the treatment options available today are biologics, advanced dressings, pressure therapies, and traditional products. Advanced dressings comprise hydrogel dressings, alginate dressing, foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, and collagen dressings. Biologics include skin grafts and traditional products comprise dressings and tapes.

Global Burn Care Market: Overview

The global burn care market is expected to witness healthy growth in the next few years, thanks to the growing awareness among consumers. The rising cases and the technological advancements in this field are estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the near future. The research study further offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market and throws light on the key factors supplementing the market’s growth. The key segmentation, latest trends, and the competitive scenario of the global burn care market have been discussed in the research report.

Global Burn Care Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising number of cases of burn injuries across the globe is considered as one of the key reasons anticipated to fuel the growth of the global burn care market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the increasing awareness among patients regarding the effective medicines and products available for burn care and the rising healthcare expenditure are some of the other aspects expected to supplement the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

On the flip side, the high cost of products and the increasing cost of burn care treatments are projected to restrict the growth of the global burn care market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the rising demand for skin grafts and substitutes and advancements in the burn acre products are estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. Moreover, the untapped opportunities in several developing markets are expected to offer growth prospects to key players operating in the global burn care market.

Global Burn Care Market: Region-wise Outlook

The research study further offers a detailed analysis of the key regional segments of the global burn care market. Some of these segments are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. The estimated growth rate and share of each segment have been included in the research study in order to offer a strong understanding to readers and market players. According to the research study, North America is likely to register a progressive growth rate throughout the forecast period and maintain its leading position. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of advanced dressings and the growing demand for biologics.

Furthermore, North America is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in the next few years. The rising awareness regarding the availability of effective burn care products and treatments among consumers, especially in emerging economies is estimated to fuel the overall growth of the burn care market in the near future. Moreover, the rising contribution from India, China, and Japan is predicted to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific burn care market in the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The research study offers a clear picture of the competitive landscape of the global burn care market. The leading players operating in the market have been listed, along with their profiles to guide the new entrants of the global burn care market. In addition, the product portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments have been highlighted in the scope of the research study.

Some of the leading players mentioned in the research study are Deroyal Industries, Inc., Medtronic, Derma Sciences, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Convatec Healthcare B S.A.R.L., Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hollister, Inc., 3M, and Acelity L.P. Inc. These players are focusing on new product development in order to offer effective solutions to consumers. Technological developments in the healthcare field are further anticipated to encourage the growth of the global burn care market and attract the participation of new players across the globe.

