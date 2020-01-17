Bunker Fuel Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

Bunker fuel is the generic term given to any fuel poured into a ship’s bunkers to power its engines. Deepsea cargo ships typically burn the heavy, residual oil left over after gasoline, diesel and other light hydrocarbons are extracted from crude oil during the refining process.

The growth of the bunker fuel market is driven by increase in marine-borne trade and IMO’s regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels. In addition, availability of alternative sources for marine fuel is expected to supplement the market in the future. However, high investment cost involved in the development of bunker fuel infrastructure and old vessel replacement from wasteful to new fuel-efficient ships may impede the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market.

Global Bunker Fuel market size will increase to 206200 Million US$ by 2025, from 98500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bunker Fuel.

This report researches the worldwide Bunker Fuel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bunker Fuel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bunker Fuel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bunker Fuel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Bomin Bunker Oil Corp.

BP PLC

Bunker Holding A/S

Chemoil Energy Ltd.

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom Neft PJSC

GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.

KPI Bridge Oil A/S

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Lukoil-Bunker OOO

World Fuel Services Corp.

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Dan-Bunkering Inc.

Sentek Marine & Trading Pte, Ltd.

Gulf Nederland

ChinaMarine Bunker Company Ltd.

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Co., Ltd.

Glander International Bunkering DMCC

Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Type

Residual Fuel Oil

MDO

MGO

Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Application

Container

Bulk Carrier

Oil Tanker

General Cargo

Chemical Tanker

Fishing Vessels

Gas Tanker

Others

Bunker Fuel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bunker Fuel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

