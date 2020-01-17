Bunker Fuel Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

Bunker fuel is the generic term given to any fuel poured into a ship’s bunkers to power its engines. Deepsea cargo ships typically burn the heavy, residual oil left over after gasoline, diesel and other light hydrocarbons are extracted from crude oil during the refining process.
The growth of the bunker fuel market is driven by increase in marine-borne trade and IMO’s regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels. In addition, availability of alternative sources for marine fuel is expected to supplement the market in the future. However, high investment cost involved in the development of bunker fuel infrastructure and old vessel replacement from wasteful to new fuel-efficient ships may impede the Caribbean islands bunker fuel market.
Global Bunker Fuel market size will increase to 206200 Million US$ by 2025, from 98500 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bunker Fuel.
This report researches the worldwide Bunker Fuel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Bunker Fuel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bunker Fuel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bunker Fuel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.
Bomin Bunker Oil Corp.
BP PLC
Bunker Holding A/S
Chemoil Energy Ltd.
Exxon Mobil
Gazprom Neft PJSC
GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.
KPI Bridge Oil A/S
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Lukoil-Bunker OOO
World Fuel Services Corp.
PetroChina Company Ltd.
Dan-Bunkering Inc.
Sentek Marine & Trading Pte, Ltd.
Gulf Nederland
ChinaMarine Bunker Company Ltd.
Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Co., Ltd.
Glander International Bunkering DMCC
Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Type
Residual Fuel Oil
MDO
MGO
Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Application
Container
Bulk Carrier
Oil Tanker
General Cargo
Chemical Tanker
Fishing Vessels
Gas Tanker
Others
Bunker Fuel Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Bunker Fuel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
