Bungee Jumping Equipment Market by Type – 2025 | MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Bungee Jumping Equipment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Bungee jumping is an extreme adventure sport. In this, a jumper does a free fall from a fixed tall structure like a cliff, bridge, or crane, as well as from a stationary hot-air balloon or helicopter, with the help of a harness and a rubber cord (commonly known as a bungee cord) attached to the body. The jumper bounces back to some extent when the bungee cord rebounds its maximum stretch, and continues to fly up and down until all the kinetic energy is dissipated.

The rising awareness and popularity of fund-raising events for various civic or health issues has resulted in the usage of sport activities as a fundraiser event for noble causes. Nude bungee jumping is one of the latest trends to raise funds for mental health. The privacy of the participants is protected securely. This event is conducted in collaboration with British Columbia Schizophrenia Societies (BCSS) that donate the proceeds towards patients suffering from mental health through various means. This market analysis identifies the increase in adventure sports activities for fundraising purposes as one of the key trends behind the growth of the bungee jumping equipment market.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the bungee cord market. Europe is a thriving tourist destination with a rising participation in outdoor adventure activities, infrastructure development, and the adoption of advanced technologies. Factors such as the rise in disposable incomes of the consumer and the increasing number of working women in this region, contribute to the growth of the bungee jumping equipment market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Request a Sample Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/515571

The following manufacturers are covered

Adrenaline Dreams

Cobra Rope

Lexco Cable

VER Sales

Novabraid

Taraflex

Victorem

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Bungee-Jumping-Equipment-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Segment by Type

Bungee Harnesses

Bungee Cords

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Personal Use

Order Inquiry for buying Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/515571

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Bungee Jumping Equipment?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Bungee Jumping Equipment?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Bungee Jumping Equipment?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Bungee Jumping Equipment?

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook