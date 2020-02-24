Bungee Cords and accessories Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2018-2028

Bungee Cords and accessories Market Insights

With the rapid growth of adventure sports and recreational sporting, Bungee cords have found an extensive space as a critical source in various adventure sports. A bungee cord is an electric cord, also known as a shock cord that is composed of one or more elastic cord forming a core. Today, bungee cords are used to secure objects without tying knots. Bungee cords have applications in areas like military, adventure sports, securing tarpaulins and many other applications. Further, the emerging trend of adventure sports amongst the youth is also driving the demand for bungee cords and accessories. The global market for the bungee cords and accessories consists of small and large manufacturers and is driven by local or regional manufacturers. Since bungee cords are flexible and portable, a single bungee cord can be used for multiple purposes.

Global Bungee Cords and Accessories Market: Dynamics

A primary factor driving the bungee cords market is the rapid growth of adventure games in developing regions. Since bungee cords are affordable and used as the most comfortable safety equipment, it is one of the first few products picked before venturing out on adventure sports. The easy portability of bungee cords and accessories has led to the high growth in the market as it can be kept in small spaces and used for multiple purposes. Attributing to the cost-effectiveness and the easy availability of bungee cords and accessories in the developing regions, the bungee cords and accessories have witnessed high growth in the market.

The emergence of bungee jumping as a rapidly growing adventure sporting game is a rising trend in the bungee cords and accessories market. The commercial bungee cords, rope and straps are generally cheaper and have endless uses. Bungee cords and accessories will continue to be a staple material across numerous sectors in the future times. Natural rubber has the disadvantage of having low resistance to air and UV radiation in sunlight, which is a crucial restraint for the natural rubber-based bungee cords. Several regulations and authorizations imposed on adventure sports like bungee jumping also hampers the growth of the bungee cords and accessories market.

Global Bungee cords and accessories: Regional Overview

Developed economies of North America and Europe have a large number of prominent bungee cords and accessories companies due to significant demand and high investment capabilities. Also, there is an increasing trend of adventure sporting amongst the people in North America, MEA and Europe, which will provide increased opportunities for the bungee cords and accessories market. Rapidly increasing adventure sports in the countries of Latin America and MEA will serve as the majority of the bungee cords and accessories demand in the region. Increasing urbanization, growing demand for adventure sports and rising youth population will provide rapid growth for bungee cords and accessories during the forecast period. Therefore, North America & Europe are expected to account for a larger market size for bungee cords and accessories market while the Asia Pacific is pegged to experience higher growth in the Bungee cords and accessories market. Countries such as China and Japan are manufacturing Bungee cords and accessories at lower costs, inventing new trends and driving technological changes. Thus, these countries are expected to encourage the growth of the bungee cords and accessories market. Countries like China, United States, Germany etc. being the top exporting and importing countries, will experience high-value base for bungee cords and accessories market. India, being in the top list of largest military base will find an enormous use of bungee cords and accessories in the near future.

Global Bungee cords and accessories Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Bungee cords and accessories market are,

Superior Bungee Corporation

Am Power Cord Corporation

The Original Bungee Company

The better Bungee

American Power Cord Corporation

Other Key Players

