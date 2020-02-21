Bullet-Resistant Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Bullet-Resistant Glass Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Bullet-Resistant Glass Industry

Bullet-resistant glass is produced using ballistic materials such as polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate, and thermoplastics that can withstand any damage from small projectiles and bullets. Bullet-resistant glass is offered in varying thickness according to end user demand. End users of bulletproof security glass include financial services industry, automotive industry, construction industry, and others such as marine industry and aerospace industry. In this report, the bullet-resistant glass market in India is categorized by product type, BRG standard, application, and state. By product type, the market is segmented into polycarbonate, acrylic, glass-clad polycarbonate, and poly-vinyl butyral (PVB). By BRG standard, the market has been segmented according to European Standard ‘EN 1063’, classifying bullet-resistant glass from class B1 to B7 and special class (SG1 and SG2) depending upon the protection level required.

Increasing economic output and defense investments as well as growth of construction, financial, and automotive sectors are factors expected to significantly impact growth of the bullet-resistant glass market in India. The automotive sector is the largest end-user for bullet-resistant glass in India, with increasing number of HNWIs opting for armored vehicles, which in turn drives demand for bullet-resistant glass. Furthermore, ongoing infrastructural developments in the financial sector offer various opportunities for bullet-resistant glass manufacturers in India, as financial institutions, especially in rural areas, are vulnerable to burglary and vandalism.

The global Bullet-Resistant Glass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bullet-Resistant Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bullet-Resistant Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint-Gobain

Asahi India Glass

Gujarat Guardian

Duratuf Glass Industries

Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals

Gold Plus Glass Industry

FG Glass Industries

Chandra Lakshmi Safety Glass

Fuso Glass India

Art-n-Glass

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Glass-Clad Polycarbonate

Poly-Vinyl Butyral (PVB)

Segment by Application

Financial Services Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Others

