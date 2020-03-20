Bulk Packaging Market for the cosmetic industry Growth Rate, Future scope, Analysis, Business Development and CAGR to 2023

Summary

Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry Information: by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal), Product (Pails, Drums, Bulk Boxes, Shipping Sacks, Material Handling Containers, Others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Bulk Packaging Market Synopsis

The global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry are majorly driven by the change in the taste and preferences of the consumer for use of cosmetic products. Due to the rising affluence and the growing consciousness about grooming and appearance, among individuals, the potential of the cosmetics market is growing. This is driving the demand for use of bulk packaging for storage and transportation of cosmetics. The market is also driven by the growth in the end-use segments of the cosmetic industry such as skin care, hair care and baby care among others.

Global Bulk Packaging Market for the cosmetic industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry include Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (the U.S), BWAY Corporation (Georgia), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Greif Incorporated (U.S), Mauser Group B.V. (Germany), Menasha Corporation (U.S.), Rehrig Pacific Company (U.S.), Remcon Plastics, Inc. (U.S.), SchoellerAllibert (Netherlands), Westrock Company (U.S.) and others.

Bulk Packaging Market Segmentation

The global Bulk Packaging Market for cosmetics industry has been segmented on the basis of plastics, metal, paper & paperboard, and others. The plastic is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth of plastic can be attributed to various factors such as average gains associated with the material over steel drums in terms of cost, weight and corrosion resistance.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into pails, drums, bulk boxes, shipping sacks, material handling containers, and others. Amongst these, pails are expected to account for the the largest market share in 2016 and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Pails are used largely with a wide range of mid-sized applications. Apart from cosmetics, they are also used across applications such as paints & coatings and food & beverages. Pails segment is expected to capture the largest market share due to their performance and cost advantages in small volume applications.

Regional Analysis

The global market is segmented on the basis of geography: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry, followed by Europe and North America region.

In Asia Pacific region, factors such as expanding product lines for cosmetic products based on affordability, e-retailing are driving the need for bulk packaging market for the cosmetics industry. Owing to the increasing disposable income, consumers are expected to increase their spending on premium cosmetics and personal care products. The increase in the number of manufacturing facilities for cosmetics in the region is also driving the growth of the bulk packaging market for the cosmetics industry.

In Asia Pacific region, China is expected to dominate the growth of the market. China is the world’s largest market for beauty products, with the flourishing demand for premium cosmetics. As employees in China are increasingly getting better educated and better paid, there is more expenditure on consumption. They are able to pay attention to health, maintaining personal hygiene and grooming their appearance, thereby driving the need for the bulk packaging market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry by its material, product, application and region.

By Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Paper & paperboard

Others

By product Type

Pails

Drums

Bulk boxes

Shipping sacks

Material handling containers

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

