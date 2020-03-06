Bulk Liquid Transport Packaging Market 2017-2027 Key Players- Plascon Packaging, LiquiSet Bulk Liquid Packaging System, Qbig Packaging B.V., DS Smith plc, PacTec, Inc. & Others

Bulk liquid packaging, generally made from heady-duty corrugated cardboard is an ideal packaging solution for the transport of various industrial goods. It offers high protection to the liquid goods during transit. The bulk liquid packaging containers possess the high capacity of up to 1000 litres and work as an alternative packaging solution to plastics or metal intermediate bulk containers. The packaging solution is very efficient and reduces the overall cost of logistics and shipping. The bulk liquid packaging products are generally made up of the fully recyclable material and cause no harm to the environment. It is a known fact that the IBC’s incur a lot of expenses due to cleaning and return freight costs. This is not in the case of bulk liquid packaging products as they are fully recyclable and cheaper in cost. The bulk liquid transport packaging products are available in various range of heavy-duty corrugated board grades with varying transport capacity.

These products also offer high barrier properties as it contains polyethylene inner film and EVOH outer film to protect packaged product from moisture and oxygen penetration. The bulk liquid transport packaging products are also available in variety of dispensing options with high-quality printing compatibility. These products add value to the supply chain and increase the profitability margin of the suppliers. The bulk liquid transport packaging products are cheaper than plastics or metal IBC’s which makes them the high cost-efficient product for liquid transport. Due to its lightweight property, these products are environment-friendly and emits less carbon. The products could be used for the variety of application in the industries such as beverages, dairy, chemicals, and other industrial goods.

Global bulk liquid transport packaging market: Market Dynamics

The demand for bulk liquid transport packaging is primarily driven due to the rise in consumption of the various chemical products in different industries Also, it acts as an alternative packaging solution to heavyweight plastics or metal intermediate bulk containers which may boost its demand to several folds in the coming years. The bulk liquid transport packaging is an ideal packaging solution for the transportation of the various liquid good in different industries. The changing preferences of the suppliers towards more cost-effective packaging solution is driving the demand for these type of packaging products. The main restraints of the bulk liquid transport packaging market are the slow growth in the next few years due to the slow adoption of these products. The latest trend observed in the bulk liquid transport packaging market is the high innovation in the product to meet the specific demand of the manufacturers and suppliers. There are lots of opportunities in both emerging and developed market for the bulk liquid transport packaging market due to high suitability for liquid transportation and cheaper cost.

Global bulk liquid transport packaging market: Market Segmentation

Bulk Liquid Transport Packaging market is segmented as follows-

Bulk Liquid Transport Packaging market segmentation by material type–

Corrugated Cardboard

Plastics

Metal

Others

Bulk Liquid Transport Packaging market segmentation by end use –

Chemical

Dairy

Beverages

Other Industrial Goods

Global bulk liquid transport packaging market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global bulk liquid transport packaging market is segmented across following regions- North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA). The demand for bulk liquid transport packaging market is growing substantially in the North American and European region due to changing preferences of the supplier to pack their products in more cost effective and environment-friendly packaging solution.

Germany and Italy dominate the bulk liquid transport packaging market in the European region with the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to offer high growth potential for the bulk liquid transport packaging market in the coming years because of rising concern over using more environment-friendly products in the region. Other regions including Latin America, MEA, and Japan also offer untapped growth potential in the bulk liquid transport packaging market in the next few years.

Global bulk liquid transport packaging market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global Bulk Liquid Transport Packaging market are Smurfit Kappa plc, Plascon Packaging, LiquiSet Bulk Liquid Packaging System, Qbig Packaging B.V., DS Smith plc, PacTec, Inc., International Paper Company, Interstate Chemical Co.