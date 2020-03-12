Bulk Bags Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs) or bulk bags find wide application across multiple industries including food and beverages, agriculture, and manufacturing. Immense growth opportunities exist for manufacturers of bulk bags and the added scope for innovation pushes manufacturers to launch several types of speciality bulk bags in the global market every year.

Product innovation continues to boost growth in sales of bulk bags, and according to a recent study carried out by Future Market Insights, revenue from the sales of bulk bags across the world is projected to stand at a valuation of US$ 7,971.2 Mn by the end of 2028. This is reflective of a CAGR of 7.0% during the 10-year period 2018 – 2028.

Bulk Bags Facilitate Enhanced Savings by Reducing Costs of Shipping : Bulk bags are an environmentally friendly cost-effective packaging option and are widely preferred across key industries for transporting different kinds of materials. Bulk bags do not require the use of pallets and this helps eliminate expensive secondary packaging, thereby limiting transportation costs. Bulk bags are also lightweight and highly durable and do not require any kind of additional protective packaging, thereby ensuring huge savings in terms of money. Further, bulk bags can be folded in a compact size when not in use, thereby saving warehouse space. Certain types of bulk bags – 6:1 SFR (Safety Factor Ratio) bags – made of polypropylene can be reused multiple times. These inherent properties make bulk bags the most preferred packaging option for storing and transporting all kinds of products and materials.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6964

Speciality Bulk Bags Specific to the Diversified Needs of Multiple Industries and Applications Trending the Global Market : The use of bulk bags varies according to the industry and the specific purpose of use. On account of the high demand for FIBCs for both storage and transportation, manufacturers are launching various types of speciality bags to address the needs of each industry and application. A quick peek at some of the speciality bulk bags trending today:

Vented bulk bags: Vented FIBCs come with thin strips on all the four sides with single fabric strands that run horizontally and allow free flow of air. These vents help keep the contents of the bulk bags free from moisture. Vented bags are the perfect packaging option to store firewood, which requires to be stored and transported in a dry state. The air vents in these bulk bags helps the wood to remain dry during storage and in transit. Vented bags are also extensively used in the agriculture sector. Certain types of agricultural produce (for instance potatoes) need good ventilation to ensure a free airflow and vented bulk bags are the perfect option for these products.

Bulk bags with net baffles: Bulk bags with baffles have additional panels of fabric or strings sewn into all the four corners of the bags. This provides additional support and enables filled up bulk bags to be stacked easily. Bulk bags with net baffles are similar; the only difference being the inclusion of horizontal knit yarns sewn into the bags for added stability. Bulk bags with net baffles enable the contents to fit into all corners while ensuring that the basic form factor of the bag remains intact. Bulk bags with net baffles are typically used to store and transport food products such as barley, corn, and soyabean. These bags maximize space while allowing the contents to properly fit into the bag with ease, and are widely in demand in the agriculture sector.

Bulk bags with sift resistant seams: These bags include sift proof seams that are inserted into the bag using a type of spongy yarn. Bulk bags with sift proof seams are used to store certain types of materials that are in fine powder form such as resins, milk powder, and iron powder.

“Bulk bags find wide application across the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries, and demand from the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to soar in the near future, as a result of the rapid rise in the sales of chemicals and pharmaceuticals in the region. Shift of FIBCs production to India and other Asia Pacific countries is expected to emerge as a new trend in the global bulk bags market in the next few years.” — Analyst – Packaging, Future Market Insights

Download the Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6964