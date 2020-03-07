Bulk Bags Market Growth Rate, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development And CAGR To 2023

Summary

Global Bulk Bags Market Research by Fabric Type (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D) by Capacity (Small up to 0.75 cu.m, Medium 0.75 to 1.5 cu.m, Large Above 1.5 cu.m) by Design (U-Panel Bags, Four Side Panels, Baffles, Circular/Tabular, Cross Corners, Others) by End-use (Chemicals & Fertilizers, Food, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Others) and Region-Global Report – Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The packaging industry is perfectly in sync with the time by following all the parameters of the related industries with constant evolution. Bulk bags are a result of the innovations launched by the packaging industry in recent times. It has been designed primarily to store and transport goods in bulk. But what assists bulk bags market gain traction the most is its cost-effective and environmentally-efficient nature, a rare combination.

The global bulk bags market is showing great potential to achieve a market valuation of USD 4956.7 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). The report further incorporates drivers that can take the bulk bags market further in the coming years.

Bulk Bags Market is turning quite a few tables by taking out the conventional packaging mode out of the game. The features it is providing are answers for questions posed by related industries since the spurt in modern industrialization. Also known as flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs), bulk bags can replace a pallet of sacks to reduce cost and needs for materials. Manufactured from woven polypropylene (PP) fabric, bulk bags are mildew resistant, moderately resists heat, shrinking & stretching, and as it is of woven materials, it gains an advantage over the non-woven ones in terms of strength. Furthermore, these bulk bags are available in PVC variant.

Key Players

Prominent Bulk Bags Market players are Berry Global Group, Inc (US), Greif Inc.(US), Conitex Sonoco (US), BAG Corp (US), J&HM Dickson Ltd (UK), LC Packaging (the Netherlands),RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. (England), Langston Companies, Inc.(US),Emmbi Industries Ltd (India), Bulk Lift International (US), and others.

Market Segmentation

The global bulk bags market can be segmented by fabric type, capacity, design, and end-user.

By fabric type, the bulk bags market can be segmented into type A, type B, type C, and type D. Type A is the leading segment and is expected to retain the position with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By capacity, the bulk bags market includes small (up to 0.75 cu.m), large (above 1.5 cu.m), and medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu.m). Small bulk bags category is way ahead of its peers at present and is touted to reign during the forecast period by growing at a faster speed than the rest.

Based on design, the bulk bags market comprises u-panel bags, four side panels, baffles, circular/tabular, cross corners, and others. U-panel bags are leading the segment and can record the best growth rate in the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the bulk bags market can be segmented into chemicals & fertilizers, food, construction, pharmaceuticals, mining, and others. Chemicals & fertilizers segment is reigning supreme at present and is expected to maintain its position during the assessment period with the highest CAGR.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific take on the bulk bags market incorporates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is at present in charge of the global market in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the regional bulk bags market is poised to achieve the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Intensely competitive industrial sectors and a large density of verticals are spurring the demand for regional bulk bags market.

Europe is having the same kind of profitability as the region shares similarities with North America. Furthermore, growing eco-awareness in the region is influencing the market. The APAC market is also having substantial growth due to emerging economies as they are getting more involved in industrial upliftment.

