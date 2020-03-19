Bulk Bags Market Growth Rate, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development And CAGR To 2023

Summary

Global Bulk Bags Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope by Fabric Type (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D) by Capacity (Small up to 0.75 cu.m, Medium 0.75 to 1.5 cu.m, Large Above 1.5 cu.m) by Design (U-Panel Bags, Four Side Panels, Baffles, Circular/Tabular, Cross Corners, Others) by End-use (Chemicals & Fertilizers, Food, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Others) and Region-Global Report – Forecast to 2023

Bulk Bags Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment, the global bulk bags market has been estimated to scale a valuation of USD 4956.7 Mn by the end of 2023.

The report indicates that the global market is anticipated to strike a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Bulk bags are a recent innovation brought by the packaging industry that has gained traction owing to its cost-effectiveness. Also, these bad are eco-friendly which is boosting its sales. Thus, the global bulk bags market is anticipated to accrue massive revenue in the years to come.

Also known as flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs), these bags have revolutionized the growth pattern of the packaging industry. They have replaced the conventional packaging sacks due to reduced cost and increased flexibility. Thus, an upsurge in demand is forecasted and augment the bulk bags market in the upcoming years.

These bags are made of woven polypropylene (PP) fabric which makes it resistant to heat. Also, these bags are available in PVC variant which is likely to gain popularity in the foreseeable future. The fact that these bags are reusable is increasing its market value. It is anticipated to boost the growth trajectory of the bulk bags market over the next couple of years.

The product is poised to witness an expansion of applications across different domains. It is prognosticated to catapult the bulk bags market on an upward trajectory. However, the volatile price of raw materials is projected to hinder market growth over the assessment period.

Competitive Dashboard

The noted players of the global bulk bags market profiled in this MRFR report are

Greif Inc.(US)

Berry Global Group, Inc (US)

Conitex Sonoco (US)

J&HM Dickson Ltd (UK)

BAG Corp (US)

LC Packaging (the Netherlands)

Langston Companies, Inc.(US)

RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd. (England)

Emmbi Industries Ltd (India)

Bulk Lift International (US).

Industry News

In January 2019, Loop, a sustainable packaging company, has launched reusable packaging for biggest brands such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Mars, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Clorox, Danone, Coca-Cola, Mondelēz, etc.

In July 2018, Flexicon Corporation, a pioneer in design and manufacture of bulk handling equipment as well as custom-engineered and integrated plant-wide systems, has announced the launch of a new Block-Buster Bulk Bag Conditioner which comes with a laser safety curtain that stops operation automatically if the beam is obstructed.

Market Segmentation

Based on fabric type, the global bulk bags market has been segmented into type D, type C, type B, and type A.

On the basis of capacity, the bulk bags market has been segmented into large (above 1.5 cu.m), medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu.m), and small (up to 0.75 cu.m).

On the basis of design, the global bulk bags market has been segmented into cross corners, u-panel bagsbaffles, circular/tabular, four side panels, and others.

On the basis of end-users, the bulk bags market has been segmented into chemicals & fertilizers, food, construction, pharmaceuticals, mining, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global bulk bags market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest market for bulk bags. The region is expected to observe a drastic upsurge in demand owing to the expansion of end-user industries. Furthermore, the economic strength of the region is likely to support the growth pattern of the bulk bags market in the forthcoming years. The reliance on the industrial sector is anticipated to have a favorable impact on the market. In addition, the rising density of manufacturing industries is likely to act as the growth catalyst to market participants.

