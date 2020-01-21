Building Panels Materials Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Evonik Industries , Huntsman , Panasonic Corporation , Saint-Gobain , Armstrong World Industries and Forecast to 2023

Building panels are the walls or the verticals in the building or a structure to create a partition. These panels or verticals are built out of different materials such as concrete, wood, and others. Insulated building panels are insulated and provide high resistance, fire protection, and others. The building panels can be used in walls and also on the roofs.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Building Panels Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With increasing population, there is a surge in construction activities in the public utility segment. This is ultimately driving the building panels market. Also reduced power, less need of labor, and reduced time consumption are also key drivers of the global building panel market. However strict government regulation on the use of certain chemicals hampers the growth of building panels market.

Asia Pacific has substantial share in global building panels materials market with emerging economies countries India and China. Rising disposable income and urbanization have enhanced the industry growth. Middle East and Africa has moderate share with advanced construction industries and presence of sky scrapers including Burj Kahlifa, Burj Al Arab, Rose Tower and Cayan Tower.

The worldwide market for Building Panels Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik Industries

Huntsman

Panasonic Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Armstrong World Industries

ATAS International

Boral

CRH

IMETCO

Kingspan

Lafarge

Murus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Concrete

Wood Panels

SIP

VIP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Non-Residential

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Building Panels Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Concrete

1.2.2 Wood Panels

1.2.3 SIP

1.2.4 VIP

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Non-Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Evonik Industries

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Evonik Industries Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Huntsman

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Huntsman Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Panasonic Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Panasonic Corporation Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Saint-Gobain

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Saint-Gobain Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Armstrong World Industries

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Armstrong World Industries Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 ATAS International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ATAS International Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Boral

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Boral Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 CRH

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Building Panels Materials Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 CRH Building Panels Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

