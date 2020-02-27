Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market: Monocrystalline Silicon Cells Garner Attention among Stakeholders

Strategies to harness the sun’s energy through passive design are prevalent. Accordingly, energy demand management has become paramount which is the lowest cost solution in lessening reliance on extrasomatic fossil fuel derived energy. Meanwhile, there has been genuine desire for architects to design, or re-design buildings which not only reduces their energy draw, but also generates their own energy. Inevitably, integrated solar photovoltaics is the technology for meeting the autotrophic design challenge. BIPV has not only displaced building-applied photovoltaics (BAPV), but also contributes to noise control, day lighting, and thermal performance of a building. Nevertheless, through ameliorating the appearance and desirability of the property, BIPV can propel rental and sales returns. These insights draw resemblance from the intelligence report, titled, “Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026,” which has been of late added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) growing repository.

Crystalline—monocrystalline PV, polycrystalline PV is anticipated to garner attention among stakeholders. Monocrystalline silicon cells are known to be the most electrically efficient, alluding to the requirement of less surface area compared to other cell types to produce an equivalent amount of power. Besides with its transparency option, monocrystalline finds its application in atrium roofs; rooftop installations in commercial and houses sunshading; rooftop retrofits where installation area is limited and maximum electricity generation is desired and partial vision glazing in façades. On the other hand, though polycrystalline are less efficient vis-à-vis monocrystalline, the unique appearance and the lower cost per m2 have made this technology popular for large, opaque installations which serve as a strong design element.

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market: Report Content

The report delineates a comprehensive analysis on the building-integrated photovoltaics market at the global and regional level. The report focuses on the segmentation of the market to offer a holistic approach of the market. Additionally, the report sheds light on the dynamics of the market that have considerable influence on the growth of the Building-integrated photovoltaics market, namely, drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities.

The report encompasses executive summary and overview section that provide a thorough analysis on the building-integrated photovoltaics market. Besides, the report in the market overview section throws light on key players and market indicators. The overview section in the report elucidates Porters’ Five Force analysis that aids in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to Building-integrated photovoltaics market. The report further focuses on the market outlook section which delves into reimbursement scenario of the region and sheds light on technological development.

The robust analysis of competitive scenario of the Building-integrated photovoltaics market is backed up by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Subsequently, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis delves into coherent strategies used by leading companies in the Building-integrated photovoltaics market. In addition, the report is propelled by the inclusion of company profile, SWOT analysis, recent development, company profile, strategic overview and annual revenue.

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provides a coherent analysis on Building-integrated photovoltaics market. As such, the secondary research sheds light on Factiva, trade journals, EC filing, and resourceful database. Meanwhile, the report also encompasses absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections. The report is further propelled by primary research that prioritizes telephonic interview, veracious review from experts, unbiased and honest views from surveys and seasoned analyst.

