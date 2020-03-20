Building Insulation Materials Industry 2019 Major Growth Drivers, Applications, Market Size, Production Cost And Forecasts 2023

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Building Insulation Materials Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023”.

Building Insulation Materials Industry 2019

Description:-

Building insulation materials are used to provide resistance to heat flow. These materials are designed to reduce heat flow by restricting heat transfer through conduction, convection, and radiation while facilitating vapour flow and water condensation of the process. Insulated material used in construction have gained popularity due to energy saving with reducing the greenhouse emissions. The various benefits provided by the insulation materials are environmental benefits, reduction in emissions, less energy consumption, and the material’s potential to be recycled and reused.

Increased consumption in Asia, increasing FDI in construction, supportive government regulations on building insulation, and supportive government regulations & initiatives to promote construction influenced by building insulation material market. This tremendous growth is attributed to the increase in demands of energy efficient products, governmental regulations, incentives, and rising market penetration of insulation products in several end-user industries.

The governments in all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. The emerging nations are the ones that particularly bring various reforms and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real-estate market. Such growth is expected to raise the growth of building insulation material market. The government of India undertook several major initiatives to boost the construction industry in the country. Some of them are the passage of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the amendment to the Benami Transactions Act, 100% deduction in profits for affordable housing construction, and change in arbitration norms for construction companies. Similarly, in China the central policies on housing were relaxed, the lowest down payment ratio decreased in 2016. Cheaper down payments encouraged more homebuyers to borrow money from banks.

Key Players

BASF SE, Rockwool International A/S, Owens Corning Corporation, Paroc Group Oy, Lloyd Insulations Limited, Knauf Insulation, Inc., Johns Manville Inc., GlassRock Insulation Company SAE, Saint-Gobain S.A, Kingspan Group Plc., and others.

Objective of Global Building insulation material Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global building insulation material market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

• To identify high growth geographies and countries

• To study regional and country-specific demand and forecast for global building insulation material

• To cover the key segments of material, application, end-user and region in the report

• To finalize the unit breakdown for all different classification; and considering it for forecasting, keeping a few assumptions

• To identify the forecast demand for all applications, for all the regions, and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• To identify the historical trend to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw materials suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institutes & education institute

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

Global Building insulation material market is expected to reach USD 24102.0 million by 2023.

• By Material, Glass wool dominate the global Building insulation material market with share of 33.31% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow 3.61% CAGR during the forecast period.

• By Application, Walls accounted for market value of USD 11,299.0 Million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.22 % during the forecast period.

• By End-user, Residential segment dominate the global Building insulation material market with share of 55.7% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 3.61% CAGR during the forecast period.

• Geographically, North America has been projected to have the largest market share in global Building insulation material market with a CAGR of 3.58%.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Building insulation material market Estimation and Forecast

North America is the second largest region for the building insulation material market. The North America building insulation material market is driven by various factors, such as consumer preference for green buildings, and sustained investments in the commercial real estate. The rising popularity of modular & panelized housing, also provides a boost to the market.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Spain

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content – Major key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Building Insulation Material Market, By Material

7 Global Building Insulation Material Market, By Application

8 Global Building Insulation Material Market, By End-user

Continued……

