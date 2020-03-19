Global Building Insulation Market is expected to reach USD 32 Billion by 2027

The global building thermal insulation market is segmented on the basis of material type, application type and building type. On the basis of material type it is segmented into stone wool, glass wool and plastic foam. On the basis of application type, it is segmented into roof insulation, wall insulation and floor insulation. Moreover, on the basis of building type, it is segmented into a residential building and non-residential building sector. Residential building sector dominates the market and is anticipated to foster higher growth prospects during the predicted period. To reduce the dependency of air conditioners many building owners have started using thermal isolation, which will also help negate the heat with in the building. Furthermore, the government of various countries has started taking initiatives to promote energy efficient processes and sustainability in development of insulation technologies.

Global building thermal insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 4% during the year 2017-2027 and is expected to reach USD 32 Billion by 2027. The increasing demand from various sectors is fuelling the growth of global building insulation market.

North America is currently the largest consumer of insulation materials, and the growth in the construction industry in the region is anticipated to drive the building insulation market. The insulation market in Europe is generally dependent upon re-insulation of old buildings. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be register fastest CAGR building insulation market, primarily driven by non-residential insulation. The developing economies such as China and India have created a market for insulation materials, while the market in Japan is matured.

Rising energy efficiency concerns is expected to boost the global building insulation market

Increasing awareness and the need for the development of energy efficient structures, in order to reduce high energy costs used in commercial and public buildings, are anticipated to drive the global building insulation market.

The introduction of numerous policy and guidelines supporting the demand for insulation in the commercial and residential building is one of the leading factor that is boosting the market demand globally. The rising necessity to construct energy efficient buildings across the world as a part of various energy saving initiatives by the government of developing countries is expected to increasing the demand for thermal insulation material. Moreover, the market demand is paving the way on account of rising strict necessities for new insulation and building codes which are creating consciousness about the market.

The report titled “Building Thermal Insulation Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global building thermal insulation market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by application type, by building type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global building thermal insulation market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Johns Manville Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., BASF SE , Kingspan Group plc, Knauf Insulation, Inc. ,Owens Corning, Huntsman Corporation ,Rockwool International A/S , Firestone Building Products Company, Cabot Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation , Covestro AG , URSA Insulation, S.A. , Paroc Group Oy , Atlas Roofing Corporation and others. The report consist of key information of the companies, which includes business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global building thermal insulation market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

