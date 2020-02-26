BUILDING INFORMATION MODELLING MARKET SIZE, SHARE & TRENDS ANALYSIS REPORT BY TYPE, BY DEPLOYMENT, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 – 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modelling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modelling development in United States, Europe and China.

Building information modeling (BIM) is a process involving the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of places. Building information models (BIMs) are files (often but not always in proprietary formats and containing proprietary data) which can be extracted, exchanged or networked to support decision-making regarding a building or other built asset.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Mcneel

Cadsoft

Siemens

AVEVA

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Glodon

PKPM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Public Infrastructure

Oil

Gas

Public Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Information Modelling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Information Modelling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 3D BIM management of design models

1.4.3 4D BIM management of schedule

1.4.4 5D BIM management of costs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Public Infrastructure

1.5.4 Oil

1.5.5 Gas

1.5.6 Public Utilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Information Modelling Market Size

2.2 Building Information Modelling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Information Modelling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Building Information Modelling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Information Modelling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Information Modelling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Building Information Modelling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Building Information Modelling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Building Information Modelling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Information Modelling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Information Modelling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Nemetschek

12.2.1 Nemetschek Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.2.4 Nemetschek Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nemetschek Recent Development

12.3 Bentley

12.3.1 Bentley Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.3.4 Bentley Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bentley Recent Development

12.4 Trimble

12.4.1 Trimble Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.5 Dassault Systemes

12.5.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.5.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.6 RIB Software

12.6.1 RIB Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.6.4 RIB Software Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 RIB Software Recent Development

12.7 Mcneel

12.7.1 Mcneel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.7.4 Mcneel Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Mcneel Recent Development

12.8 Cadsoft

12.8.1 Cadsoft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.8.4 Cadsoft Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cadsoft Recent Development

12.9 Siemens

12.9.1 Siemens Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.10 AVEVA

12.10.1 AVEVA Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Building Information Modelling Introduction

12.10.4 AVEVA Revenue in Building Information Modelling Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 AVEVA Recent Development

12.11 Aconex

12.12 Beck Technology

12.13 Inovaya

12.14 Synchro

12.15 IES

12.16 Hongye Technology

12.17 Beijing Explorer Software

12.18 Glodon

12.19 PKPM

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

