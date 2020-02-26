BUILDING INFORMATION MODELLING MARKET SIZE, SHARE & TRENDS ANALYSIS REPORT BY TYPE, BY DEPLOYMENT, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modelling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modelling development in United States, Europe and China.
Building information modeling (BIM) is a process involving the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of places. Building information models (BIMs) are files (often but not always in proprietary formats and containing proprietary data) which can be extracted, exchanged or networked to support decision-making regarding a building or other built asset.
In 2017, the global Building Information Modelling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Nemetschek
Bentley
Trimble
Dassault Systemes
RIB Software
Mcneel
Cadsoft
Siemens
AVEVA
Aconex
Beck Technology
Inovaya
Synchro
IES
Hongye Technology
Beijing Explorer Software
Glodon
PKPM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM management of design models
4D BIM management of schedule
5D BIM management of costs
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Public Infrastructure
Oil
Gas
Public Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Information Modelling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Information Modelling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
