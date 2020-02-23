BUILDING INFORMATION MODELLING (BIM) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modelling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systèmes

AECOM

Tekla Corporation

Nemetschek

Trimble Navigation Limited

Intergraph Corporation

ASSA ABLOY Group

4M Building Solutions

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661790-global-building-information-modelling-bim-market-size-status

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Architecture

Sustainability

Structures

Mechanical

Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

Construction

Facility Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Information Modelling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Information Modelling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3661790-global-building-information-modelling-bim-market-size-status

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Architecture

1.5.3 Sustainability

1.5.4 Structures

1.5.5 Mechanical

1.5.6 Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

1.5.7 Construction

1.5.8 Facility Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size

2.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/building-information-modelling-bim-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-market-size-trends-growth-opportunities-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025_315442.html

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Bentley Systems

12.2.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

12.2.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.3 Dassault Systèmes

12.3.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

12.3.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development

12.4 AECOM

12.4.1 AECOM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

12.4.4 AECOM Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AECOM Recent Development

12.5 Tekla Corporation

12.5.1 Tekla Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

12.5.4 Tekla Corporation Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tekla Corporation Recent Development

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com