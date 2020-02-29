Building Information Modeling Software 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.04% and Forecast to 2022

Factors, such as government mandates and support to use BIM solutions in construction projects, are driving the growth of the global BIM market. Governments in countries such as the US, the UK, and Singapore are promoting the use of BIM in construction as it helps to minimize errors and time taken for the execution of the construction projects. BIM software enables the creation of a vector-based representation of building plans in 3D formats for construction projects of buildings, railways, and roads among others. BIM not only presents a digital representation of physical characteristics but also captures the necessary data during the construction phase.

The analysts forecast the global BIM software market to grow at a CAGR of 17.04% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global BIM software market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of BIM software worldwide.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global BIM Software Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Autodesk

• AVEVA

• Bentley Systems

• Hexagon

• NEMETSCHEK

• Trimble

Other prominent vendors

• 4M

• CYPE Ingenieros

• Dassault Systèmes

• Newforma

• HSS Group

• Pinnacle Infotech

• Viewpoint Systems

Market driver

• Growing government initiatives to support BIM adoption

Market challenge

• Rise in use of open-source software

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of cloud-based BIM solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Key findings

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Global construction market: Overview

• Global construction market

PART 06: Market overview

• Technological advances in construction industry

• BIM technology landscape

PART 07: Market size and forecast

• Market size and forecast

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• BIM software market in EMEA

• BIM software market in Americas

• BIM software market in APAC

PART 09: Market drivers

• Growing government initiatives to support BIM adoption

• Need to reduce time taken for project completion

• Increasing need to reduce project risk

• Growth of global construction industry

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Data security and privacy

• Rise in use of open-source software

• High cost of BIM software deployment

• Resistance to adopt new technologies

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• 3D laser scanning in BIM

• Increasing popularity of cloud-based BIM solutions

• Availability of 5D BIM

• Increased adoption of mobile apps for BIM

PART 14: Impact of trends

PART 15: Buying criteria

• Cost

• Interoperability

• Scalability

• Deployment options

• Services and support

PART 16: Five forces analysis

• Five forces analysis

PART 17: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Vendor highlights

• Other prominent vendors

PART 18: Key vendor profiles

• Autodesk

• AVEVA Group

• Bentley Systems

• Hexagon

• NEMETSCHEK

• Trimble

PART 19: Assumptions

• Market assumptions

..…..Continued

