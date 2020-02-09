Research Report on ” Building Analytics Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2026″.

Building analytics is used for enhancing the building infrastructure in terms of energy, comfort, and overall development. Generally, building analytics is used for advanced life cycle managed services that deliver automated fault detection, diagnosis, and real-time performance monitoring for buildings. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, the need for constructing various structures is on the rise, consequently driving the global building analytics market. Companies are rapidly developing user friendly solutions, which is anticipated to drastically increase demand for building analytics solutions in the near future.

Nowadays, there is a significant trend toward making large commercial buildings more responsive, energy efficient, and easy to maintain. Various organizations have introduced new technologies and innovation to enhance building analytics solutions. There has been significant demand for technological solutions from architects and engineers in the construction industry for decades. Building analytics technology plays a vital role in enhancing the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. For instance, many CPG companies have specialized teams providing building analytics services or capabilities. Analytics services enhance decision making in existing business processes.

Today, countries around the globe have become proactive in adopting new technology. Due to the penetration of business intelligence among developing countries, demand for building analytics solutions is increasing rapidly. Governments and various vendors are willingly investing in technologies in construction services, primarily engineering and architecture. Building analytics is a rapidly evolving technology. Therefore, vendors need to keep up with developments in order to main their competitiveness. A number of countries around the world are starting to realize the importance of building analytics technology and are developing their own capability. Countries and regions such as China, Australia, and Europe are adopting building analytics technology. Furthermore, an increase in adoption of smart building and cloud computing technologies are supplementing the growth of the building analytics market. However, the need for additional expenditure in order to avail building analytics services is expected to hamper the building analytics market in the next few years. Lack of awareness for building analytics is one of the restraints of the building analytics market. Nevertheless, with a significant rise in the population across the globe, construction activities are estimated to increase substantially. This is projected to create potential growth opportunities for the building analytics market in the coming years.

The building analytics market can be segmented based on component, organization size, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. The software segment can be further divided into on-premise and cloud-based. The services segment can be further categorized into managed and professional services. In terms of organization size, the building analytics market can be segmented into small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. Based on application, the building analytics market can be classified into security management, fault detection and monitoring, energy management, emergency management, parking management, operations management, elevators and escalators management, and network management. In terms of end-user, the building analytics market can be divided into manufacturing facilities, residential buildings, commercial building, public places, government building, factories and warehouses, and educational institutes.

Based on region, the building analytics market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the market due to strong adoption and penetration of building analytics technology in construction and designing as well as the presence of prominent building analytics vendors across the region. Europe and Asia Pacific are emerging regions of the building analytics solutions market.

Major players operating in the building analytics market are Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Siemens, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Lucid, EnerNOC, BuildingIQ, Senseware, KGS Buildings, ENGIE Insight, BuildingLogiX, and Lutron Electronics.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

