Builder Hardware Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Builders’ hardware, or just builders hardware, is a group of metal hardware specifically used for protection, decoration, and convenience in buildings. Building products do not make any part of a building; rather they support them and make them work. It usually supports fixtures like windows, doors, and cabinets. Common examples include door handles, door hinges, bolts, latches, numerals, letter plates, switch plates, and door knockers.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Builder Hardware market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ASSA ABLOY
Allegion
Spectrum Brands (HHI)
Masco Corporation
DORMA
Roto Frank
Siegenia-aubi
Gretsch-Unitas
MACO
Kin Long
Winkhaus
Sobinco
Lip Hing
3H
GEZE
Ashland Hardware Systems
Hager Company
CompX International
Tyman (GIESSE)
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Doors Hardware
Windows Hardware
Cabinet Hardware
Plumbing Hardware
Others
By End-User / Application
Residential Market
Non-residential Market
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 ASSA ABLOY
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Allegion
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Masco Corporation
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 DORMA
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Roto Frank
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Siegenia-aubi
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Gretsch-Unitas
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 MACO
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Kin Long
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Winkhaus
12.12 Sobinco
12.13 Lip Hing
12.14 3H
12.15 GEZE
12.16 Ashland Hardware Systems
12.17 Hager Company
12.18 CompX International
12.19 Tyman (GIESSE)
