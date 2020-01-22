BUILD AUTOMATION SOFTWARE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Build Automation Software – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Build automation is the process of automating the creation of a software build and the associated processes. It automates commonly performed tasks in the software development process.
In 2018, the global Build Automation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Build Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Build Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Jenkins
TeamCity
CircleCI
Bamboo
Ansible
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Apache Maven
Azure Automation
Codeship
Travis CI
Gradle
Chef
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
