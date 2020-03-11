Buerger’s Disease Market 2019 to Elevate $383.0 Million in Terms of Revenue Till 2023

Market research future has a half cooked research report on Global Buerger’s Disease Market. The global Buerger’s disease market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2023

Market Highlights

The Global Buerger’s Disease Market has been evaluated as a steady market and it is expected to continue growing in the near future. Increasing incidence of Buerger’s disease is the major driver for this market. Introduction and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic tools and new therapies are another important factor for the market growth.

The market for Buerger’s disease was around USD 309.3 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 383.0 million by 2023 which is a projected CAGR of 3.1%.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 52 market data tables and figures spread over 82 pages of the project report.

Key Players

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market:

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan),

General Electric Company (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

pluristem (Israel),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany),

STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD (India)

Toshiba Medical Corporation (Japan),

t2cure GmbH (Germany), and others.

Segments for Global Buerger’s Disease Market

Global Buerger’s disease market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis which comprise of blood tests, The Allen’s test, Angiogram, tissue biopsy, and others. Angiogram is further sub-segmented into CT scan (Computerized Tomography), MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Scan, X-rays, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into smoking cessation, and other treatments. Other treatments is further sub-segmented into medications, intermittent compression of the arms and legs, spinal cord stimulation, surgery, amputation, therapeutic angiogenesis, and others. Medication includes medications to dilate blood vessels, medications to improve blood flow, medications to dissolve blood clots, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospital and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Buerger’s Disease Market

Considering the global scenario of the Buerger’s disease market, there are four main regions, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

America is the largest market for Buerger’s disease. The Americas mainly include North America and Latin America. North America is holding the largest market share in which US is dominating this market. Some major factors like advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities, funding for research, clinical trials and new drugs and therapy development, and rapid adoption of new therapies, are the driving forces for the growth for North America Buerger’s disease market. Average annual incidents of this disease is 12.6% in US. European region is the second important market, especially West European countries are dominating this region. Eastern European countries are also showing significant growth in this market. Asia Pacific market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing incidence and awareness of the diseases, increasing spending and government initiative to increase awareness as well as to provide affordable healthcare. Due increasing number of smokers, the incidence rate is higher in Asia and Middle East as compare to the Americas and Europe. Talking about the market scenario of Middle East & Africa, this region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to various factors such as increasing number of smokers, and changing healthcare practices. While lack of knowledge, limited access to the required healthcare facilities, availability of required products are inhibiting the growth of this market etc.

