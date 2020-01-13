Bubble Wrap Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market – Trends & Forecast, 2017-2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Bubble wrap packaging is majorly a form of protective packaging which is composed of a two-layer polyethylene film. This film is being entrapped with air inside to form a bubble. It facilitates easy storage and production of fragile goods. The market is driven by various factors such as increase in trend for the online shopping, rapid growth in the electronic sector and the easy availability of the biodegradable bubble wrap in the market. However, the growth of this market is expected to be hindered by the easy availability of alternative packaging solutions.

The global bubble wrap packaging market was valued at USD 6.82 billion in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 10.73 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at 7.04% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of global bubble wrap packaging market includes Sealed Air Corporation (North Carolina), Veritiv Corporation (Georgia), Pregis Corporation (U.S.), Tarheel Paper & Supply Company (U.S.), Jiffy Packaging Co. (U.K.), IVEX Protective Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Barton Jones packaging Ltd. (U.S.), Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Abco Kovex Ltd. (Ireland) and Future Packaging and Machinery (PTY) Ltd (Johannesburg) among others.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1919033-global-bubble-wrap-packaging-market-trends-forecast-2017-2023

Objective of Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the bubble wrap packaging market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global bubble wrap packaging market based on various tools such as Value Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material, product, application and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the bubble wrap packaging market

Target Audience

• Bubble wrap packaging manufacturers

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Key Findings

• The global bubble wrap packaging market is expected to reach USD 10.73 billion by 2023.

• By product, Bubble Rolls segment in bubble wrap packaging market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~7.23% CAGR during forecast period.

• By material, Polythene segment in bubble wrap packaging market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~7.68% CAGR during forecast period

• By application, E-commerce segment in bubble wrap packaging market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~7.67% CAGR during forecast period

• Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in global bubble wrap packaging market followed by North America region.

Regional and Country Analysis of global bubble wrap packaging market Estimation and Forecast

The global bubble wrap packaging market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominates the global bubble wrap packaging market and is expected to show a very high rate of growth owing to rising disposable incomes and the booming ecommerce industry. China is estimated to grow faster than any other country because of its strong economic growth along with increase in online shopping and rapid urbanization. North America I the second largest region for the bubble wrap packaging market. Rising demand for electronics products and the growth in demand for consumer goods and packaged foods are expected to spur the market growth in the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1919033-global-bubble-wrap-packaging-market-trends-forecast-2017-2023

Table Of Contents:

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS 12

TABLE 2 GDP PER CAPITA IN DEVELOPING NATIONS (USD) 23

TABLE 3 GLOBAL BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 29

TABLE 4 GLOBAL BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 32

TABLE 5 GLOBAL BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 35

TABLE 6 GLOBAL BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 37

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 38

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 38

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 39

TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 39

TABLE 11 U.S.: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 40

TABLE 12 U.S.: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 40

TABLE 13 U.S.: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 41



TABLE 14 CANADA: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 41

TABLE 15 CANADA: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 42

TABLE 16 CANADA: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 42

TABLE 17 EUROPE: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 43

TABLE 18 EUROPE: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 44

TABLE 19 EUROPE: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 44

TABLE 20 EUROPE: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPPLICATION, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 45

TABLE 21 GERMANY: BUBBLE WRAP PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2015–2023 (USD BILLION) 45

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)