Brushless DC Motors Market Upcoming Opportunities, Regional Analysis, Sales Revenue, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Brushless DC Motors Market Scenario

The global brushless DC motors market is estimated to expand at 9.50% CAGR during the forecast period. Brushless DC motors are a type of permanent magnet motor, which produces an electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. These motors feature high efficiency and excellent controllability and are widely used in various applications including consumer electronics, transportation, heating and ventilation, industrial engineering, and model engineering. The major advantage of brushless DC motors is their high level of efficiency, owing to their ability to control the motors at maximum rotational force, continuously.

Market Highlights

Brushless DC motors, also known as electronically commutated motors, are synchronous motors which are powered by a DC electric source. The working of brushless DC motors is based on the simple force interaction between the permanent magnet and the electromagnet. Unlike a brushed DC motor, the commutation of the BLDC motor is controlled electronically.

The increasing demand from HVAC application segments, increased use of brushless DC motors across major industries including automotive, the transition towards energy-efficient motors, and high maintenance costs of brushed DC motors are some of the major factors driving the global brushless DC motors market. The energy efficient motors are the utmost priority for end users, as they help minimize their overall cost.

Top Manufacturers:

Allied Motion Inc. (the US),

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong),

WEG (Brazil),

Nidec Corporation (Japan),

Arc Systems (the US),

Anaheim Automation, Inc. (the US),

Bühler Motor GmbH (Germany),

Electrocraft Inc. (the US),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Ametek, Inc. (the US),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (the US),

Siemens (Germany), and

GE (the US).

Brushless DC Motors Industry Segmentation

The global brushless DC motors market has been segmented based on type, speed, end-use.

By Type

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

By Speed

Less than 500 rpm

501-2,000 rpm

2,000-10,000 rpm

Above 10,000 rpm

By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps study the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global brushless dc motors Market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

