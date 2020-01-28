Brown Rice Protein Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

The growing advancement and intervention in food technology has fuelled the demand for potato peel powder across the world. Potato peel powder is a processed extract obtained from the potato peel. Potatoes are highly consumed in different forms by the consumers throughout the globe, and the potato peel is considered as industrial waste. With the growing consumer preference of natural plant-based dietary products, potato peel powder is processed as snacks. Due to presence of fiber content in the potato peel powder, it can be used as a low-calorie breakfast. Potato peel powder is rich in vitamin C and vitamin B-6, hence taken as a dietary vitamin supplement on the regular basis to nourish the replicating cells. As potato peel powder contains an adequate amount of carbohydrate and starch, it also finds application in aquafeed nutrition. The potato peel powder has immense benefits is driving their demand among the consumers all over the world, which is projected to drive the growth of the potato peel powder market.

Potato Peel Powder Market: Dynamics

Potato peel powder is not only utilized in food processing industries, but it also has vitalizing application in herbal medicine and dietary supplements. There is an emerging demand for potato peel powder in the herbal medicine in the recent years due to growing consumer awareness regarding anti-diabetic supplements. Due to the presence of a high concentration of vitamins and iron, potato peel powder is used to promote healthier metabolism and cell functioning. Recent researches state that potato peel powder helps in reducing the blood glucose level thereby functioning as an anti-hyperglycemic agent, which is expected to surge their demand among diabetic consumers. As potato peel powder has phytochemical properties it provides increased lipid metabolism, which prevents cataracts. Bound to the growing demand and multiutility of potato peel powder in various sectors and regions it is expected that the global potato peel powder market would proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Potato peel powder: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the potato peel powder market include Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Wonderful Herb, Nutraonly(Xi’an) Nutritions Inc., Insta Food Industries (PVT) Ltd, etc. Manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in potato peel powder, which is projected to escalate their demand among consumers during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As a dietary fiber ingredient and anti-diabetic herbal medicine, potato peel powder is high in demand among manufacturers and consumers all over the world. In addition, the potato peel powder has various health benefits, which is projected to surge their demand from the food processing and herbal medicine industries in the near future. Due to agglomerating supply chains and expanding distribution channels, it is projected that there would be higher returns for the investors of potato peel powder during the forecast period.

Global Potato Peel Powder Market: Regional Outlook

Potato peel powder is high in demand across the world due to its growing application in processed foods. Globally, among all regions, potato peel powder is highly consumed in Europe as people prefer fiber-rich foods and healthy snacks. In North America, the potato peel powder is highly used as a dietary supplement due to growing demand for plant-based foods. In Asia Pacific, the increasing demand for herbal medicine and nutritious food additives in food processing industries is expected to contribute to the growth of the potato peel powder market. In the Middle East & Africa, the potato peel powder is used for developing cosmetics and personal care products in the recent years. In Latin America, potato peel powder is consumed in food processing and packaging industries. Bound to all the above factors the global potato peel powder market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.