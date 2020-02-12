Bronopol Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Bronopol Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Bronopol is a bromine compound biocide with applications among various industrial processes, such as in oil & gas, paper & pulp, and paints & coatings industries, and in personal hygiene & cosmetics, cleaning agents, metal working fluids, and water treatment systems, and as a preservative in pharmaceutical liquid and oral medicated solutions. Bronopol is supplied in both, a solid form and as a liquid solution. Hence, providing the end user with variable options for the treatment of bacterial issues in production processes. Major manufacturers generally set up bromine compound production facilities near in house or third party bromine producing plants to lower production costs as shipping and handling costs are minimized and by product inorganic bromides can be used for other industrial purposes. The suppliers of bronopol focus on R&D activities to match customized requirements of the end user for carrying out various operations. Leading players have been following growth strategies of product innovation, collaboration and acquisition to expand their global presence in this market. In view of the vital nature of the applications of this product, the demand is likely to go up steadily in the coming years.

Bronopol Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing water consumption across the globe, due to increasing population has led to an increase in the demand for bronopol, owing to its application in waste water treatment systems. Health awareness related to pathogens and bacterial growth among end users has increased in recent years, which in turn is expected to create a positive influence on the demand for bronopol globally. The rising emphasis on improved sanitation in production processes and workplaces will be one of the major drivers propelling demand of bronopol in the industrial sector. Moreover, demand for bronopol in cleaning products is expected to remain high for curing health care-associated infections in the healthcare sector. Paints and coatings application for bronopol is also expected to fuel growth opportunities, due to increasing demand for paint in new construction and building maintenance applications. In the oil and gas sector, growth will be supported by an increase in the use of hydraulic fracturing techniques for drilling shale gas formations to prevent corrosion and production issues that may be caused by bacterial contamination. Despite the growing applications of bronopol in various industries, there are some concerns regarding usability and safety that are expected to fade in the coming years. The ongoing global economic slowdown is one of the major restraints for the bronopol industry within developed markets, such as Europe and North America. The demand of bronopol in coming years may get affected by the increasing prices of raw materials and complex compliance structures.

Bronopol Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the bronopol market can be segmented into:

Water treatment

Oil and gas

Paper & pulp

Paints, coatings, and adhesives

Personal care & cosmetics

Cleaning agents

Others

Bronopol Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global bronopol market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2015, Western Europe, Japan and North America were expected to witness moderate growth in this market. This was driven by new product innovation for addressing end user process specific needs, which is expected to create a positive impact on the demand for bronopol in these regions. The APEJ region will also register significant growth, due to the growing paint industry required for catering new infrastructure in emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to expand with significant CAGRs over the forecast period.

Bronopol Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global bronopol market identified across the value chain include:

BASF

DOW Chemicals

Shanghai Rich Chemicals

Sharon Laboratories

Fujian Shaowu

Gayathri Chemicals

Sai Supreme Chemicals

Mani Agro Chemicals

Ramdev Chemicals

Symbolic Pharma

Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals

BQ Technology (HK) Company

Wuhan Fortuna Chemical

