Bronchial blocker Devices Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018 to 2026

Key Players Pioneering the Bronchial Blocker Devices Market with improved bronchial blocker devices

With the exceeding significance of bronchial blocker devices in the field of medical science, the bronchial blocker devices manufacturers have introduced revolutionary solutions in the bronchial blocker devices market for improved medical aid to the patients. The need for efficient medical devices has fueled the growth of bronchial blocker devices market with the growing requirements in anesthesia. With the developing technology and advancements in the healthcare industry, medical device manufacturers are constantly innovating with their products to cater to the application specific needs of medical care.

Key market players are enabling high-end technology and expertise to provide greater precision to the medical professionals with advancements in the bronchial blocker devices. Apart from stand-alone bronchial blocker devices, market participants are seen innovating with products, by introducing a consolidated setup of bronchial blocker devices with single lumen tubes along with high-resolution cameras for visual monitoring. With effective navigation to the bronchi and sterile catheters, the bronchial blocker devices are a complete solution for the anesthetic needs in the healthcare industry. The bronchial blocker devices market is, therefore, expected to experience next-generation advancements in the coming years by device manufacturers.

Bronchial blockers are devices which are inserted into the tracheal tube after a tracheal intubation. The device is mainly used to block one of the main bronchus of the lungs (left or right). It helps achieve a controlled one sided ventilation of the lungs during a thoracic surgery. The lung tissue below the obstruction will collapse, thereby allowing the surgeon’s view and access to relevant structures within the thoracic cavity. Lung separation is achieved using these bronchial blocker devices.

Brochial blockers are used to avoid contamination and control distribution of ventilation during thoracic surgeries. There are two techniques to achieve the one lung ventilation; they are the use of double lumen endotracheal tube and the other is the use of bronchial blockers to allow the collapse of the bronchi distal to the occlusion. In paediatric patients for whom the smallest double-lumen endotracheal tubes may be too large, generally undergo the single lung ventilation method.

In 1936, Magill used a long tube with an inflatable cuff at its end to achieve the one lung bronchial blockage. Since then, there have been a number of bronchial blocker devices introduced into the market. These included the Fogarty vascular embolectomy catheter, single-lumen endotracheal tube and the wire-guided endobronchial blocker.

The Fogarty catheters, although not designed as a bronchial blocker are especially advantageous in cases where the bronchus is small like in paediatric cases and also is widely used in patients who are critically ill. The single-lumen endotracheal tube are the most expensive but are the best choice for difficult airways, selective lobar blockage and robotic surgeries. The wire-guided endobronchial blocker like the Arndt blocker requires a large single lumen tube and takes a long time for the lung to collapse

The global bronchial blocker devices market is apprehended to see impressive growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand by large number of patient population. Although the double-lumen endotrachealtubes is a more popular method for the lung separation, the bronchial blockers are gaining popularity due to some of its advantages such as use in pediatric patients and in airways that are difficult to enter and reach target site.

The global market for Bronchial blocker devices is segmented on basis of product type, end users, and geography:

Segment by Product Type

Fogarty vascular embolectomy catheter

Single-lumen endotracheal tube

Wire-guided endobronchial blocker

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The global bronchial blocker devices market is segmented by product type, end users and geography. Based on the product type, the global bronchial blocker devices market is segmented into Univent System, Arndt Endobronchial Blockers, Cohen Flexitip Endobronchial Blockers, Folly Catheters and EZ-Blocker. Fogarty catheter is expected to dominate the bronchial blocker devices market due to ease in use in pediatric patients and is popular due to its comparative low cost.

On the basis of regional presence, global bronchial blocker devices market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the bronchial blocker devices market reasons being presence of leading players, favorable reimbursement policies and increased number of thoracic surgeries. Manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to rise in thoracic surgeries in this developing countries. Europe is the second leading market for bronchial blocker devices market due increased healthcare spending per person, and government support. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to large patient pool, and product awareness due to medical conferences. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of bronchial blocker devices market during the forecast period globally.

Some of the major players in bronchial blocker devices market are Fuji Systems Corporation, Teleflex Inc., Cook Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, ETView Medical Ltd., Daiken Medical Co Ltd, and others

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Bronchial Blocker Devices Market Segments

Bronchial Blocker Devices Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013- 2017

Bronchial Blocker Devices Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2026

Bronchial Blocker Devices Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Bronchial Blocker Devices Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

