Bromine Market Growth Share, Top Key Players, Sales & Revenue, Industry Opportunities, Global Analysis by 2023

Bromine Market Key Players:

Albemarle Corporation (U.S.)

Chemtura Corporation (U.S.)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Gulf Resources Inc. (China)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)

Jordan Bromine Company Limited (Jordan)

Tetra Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

Bromine Market Segmental Analysis:

The global bromine market is segmented into derivatives, application, and end-user industry. On the basis of the derivatives, the market is segregated into organobromines, clear brine fluid, hydrogen bromides, others. The market by the application is further categorized into flame retardants, mercury emission control, oil and gas drilling, BHR flow batteries, water treatment, pesticides, and others. On the basis of the end use industry, the market is segregated into oil & gas, automotive, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, and others.

Bromine Market Regional Analysis:

Based on geography, global market is classified as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest producer aand consumer of bromine. This is attributed to the higher production and consumption bromine in China. China accounts more than 25% of the global bromine prodction. China also accounts for significant share in global bromine trade. It imports 25% of its bromine consumption. Countries namely, China, Israel, the United States, and japan cumulatively account for more than 95% of the global bromine production. Asia Pacific market is followed by North America, and Europe, respectively.

Bromine Market Competitive Analysis:

Bromine producers are concentrated in very few countries. This is attributed to the access to the raw material resources available in few regions. Leading bromine manufacturers are situated in United States & China.

Bromine Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Bromine Market

Bromine Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

