Broadband in India

The strong increase in telecom subscriber’s base has gone and necessitated network expansion covering a very wide area, therefore creating the need for the significant investment in the telecom infrastructure. But, fixed-line market in India has continued to remain highly underdeveloped due to dominance of mobile segment. Additionally, number of the fixed telephone lines has been declining as mobile segment continues to grow. India’s fixed broadband market has continued to remain highly underdeveloped as a result of the dominance of mobile platform and in turn by uptake of the mobile broadband. The fixed broadband penetration has been expected to grow at a very moderate rate over the next five years to the year 2022 from a small base.

Digital economy is going to help county in being able to align goals of expanding wider Indian economy and enhancing the jobs. Sectors such as the communications that include IT services, e-commerce, telecoms, FinTech as well as the electronics manufacturing have been growing at a good pace. In the year 2017, India became fastest developing e-commerce market worldwide however India is going to take over 10 years to be able to reach level of the United States as well as China markets in the online retail.

Read more in article “Broadband in India“