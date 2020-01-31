Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Market 2018 Global Industry – Leading Players, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunities, Market Study and Foresight to 2023

North America is considered to be market leader followed by Europe in the market.

The global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Avaya

Air Watch

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems

Aruba Networks

IBM

Hewlett-Packard

Citrix Systems

Mobileiron

VMware

Blue Box

Kaspersky

Mcafee

Symantec

Forescout Technologies

iPass Inc.

Meru Networks

Web root

Good Technology Inc.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3549693-global-bring-your-own-device-byod-security-market

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile application management

Mobile identity management

Mobile device management

Mobile content management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large enterprises

Small & medium enterprises

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3549693-global-bring-your-own-device-byod-security-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security

1.2 Classification of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security by Types

1.2.1 Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Mobile application management

1.2.4 Mobile identity management

1.2.5 Mobile device management

1.2.6 Mobile content management

1.3 Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Large enterprises

1.3.3 Small & medium enterprises

1.4 Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Avaya

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Avaya Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Air Watch

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Air Watch Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Alcatel-Lucent

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Alcatel-Lucent Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cisco Systems

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cisco Systems Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Aruba Networks

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Aruba Networks Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 IBM

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 IBM Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Hewlett-Packard

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Hewlett-Packard Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)