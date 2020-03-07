Brewer’s Yeast Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Brewer’s yeast is used as a nutritional supplement, due to its plentiful supply of B-complex vitamins, minerals (selenium and chromium) and protein. Brewer’s yeast is used primarily as a protein supplement, energy booster, and immune enhancer. Easy cultivation and economical prices of brewer’s yeast create a positive outlook for the product in the food and beverage industry. Brewer’s yeast contains plenty of selenium, fiber and B vitamins, which boost immunity, improve blood sugar, enhance eye health and prevent migraines. Over the years, brewer’s yeast was used as the waste material, which was consumed as a source of B vitamins, protein, and minerals in animal feed production.

With growing involvement of more and more manufacturers in the processing of post-fermentation yeast product, brewer’s yeast gained high traction in the food industry. Furthermore, Beer production is one of the key applications of brewer’s yeast, these ready to use yeast fulfill the specific need of beer manufacturers, from industrial to craft brewers, microbrewers and home brewers. There is various type of brewer’s yeast are available in the market with the defining ingredients and different flavors. From improving the health conditions including anemia prevention, aids digestion, diarrhea remediation, maintaining brain health, brewer’s yeast has been used to make bread, beer, wine and more over the years.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8791

Analysis of Escalating Demand for Brewer’s Yeast in Different End-use Industries

The increasing trend of processed and fast food consumption, especially bakery items upsurge the market demand of brewer’s yeast. In last few years, consumption of alcohol has increased among the young generation, according to the world health organization, more than half of the global population drink alcohol, majorly in Europe, America and Western Pacific. Additionally, beer is the second most consumed beverage type worldwide. Resultantly, escalating demand for the beer constitutes the significant demand for the brewer’s yeast. Brewer’s yeast uses for the pharmaceutical applications owing to its characteristics of antioxidant properties and sensory quality. Increasing consumption of brewer’s yeast in dietary supplements and functional food production, demonstrate the ongoing upsurge in brewer’s yeast market. In recent years, brewer’s yeast is used mainly in dietary supplements for slimming diets, weakness, skin, and fatigue hair and nail problems.

With various applicability of brewer’s yeast in the food and beverage industry, there are some challenges faced by the market. Brewer’s yeast causes some mild effects such as bloating and gas. Additionally, usage of brewer’s yeast with the certain pain medication cause a dangerous spike in the blood pressure. Thereby, such factors are expected to deliver a decline in brewer’s yeast product sales over the forecast period.

Brewer’s Yeast Market segmentation:

Brewer’s yeast market can be segmented on the basis of product type, and end use

On the basis of product type, brewer’s yeast market can be segmented as

Dry Brewer’s Yeast

Liquid Brewer’s Yeast

On the basis of end use, brewer’s yeast market can be segmented as

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Brewing Industries

Significant Demand for Dietary Supplements in Developed Countries to Enhance Consumption of Brewer’s Yeast

Increasing consumption of beer and bread in the Europe and North America regions is expected to become one of the reasons behind the brewer’s yeast market growth. According to the CRN survey, more than half of the U.S. population consumed dietary supplements, which is estimated to remain a key driving factor for the brewer’s yeast market in the North America region. The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a most lucrative region for brewer’s yeast as the evolution of product in various applications in developing countries in last few years. Latin America and MEA are anticipated to show moderate growth in the brewer’s yeast market.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8791

Key Market Participants:

Examples of some of the key market players in the brewer’s yeast market identified across the value chain include: