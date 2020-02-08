Breast Ultrasound Systems Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2017 – 2025

Global Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Overview

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer observed in the global female population. Risk of breast cancer increases with age. The disease is commonly observed among women who are 40 years of age and above. Morbidity rates of breast cancer are increasing more rapidly in developed countries as compared to developing countries. On the other hand, mortality rates of breast cancer are higher in developing countries due to lack of awareness and lack of availability of health care facilities. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics published in December 2013, 1.7 million i.e. 11.9% of the world’s female population has been diagnosed with breast cancer globally in 2012. Breast imaging products are used by health care professionals, especially by radiologists and oncology hospital technicians, for the diagnosis of breast cancer and monitoring of breast cancer therapy. Incidence of breast cancer is rapidly increasing with the aging of the population and increased use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). This has resulted in increased need for breast imaging diagnostic solutions worldwide. Breast ultrasound systems are used to detect cancer or other conditions using sound waves. Transducers, which emit sound waves in the body and collect their echoes, are placed on the skin surface. Echoes thus collected are then converted into black and white images with the help of computer software and displayed on the computer screen. Breast Ultrasound Systems is used along with mammography due to its wide availability and lowe cost as compared to MRI technique.

Global Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Breast ultrasound is not independently recommended in breast cancer diagnosis and is commonly used on a specific area of inspection. Sonography enables differentiation of cysts and solid masses. It also enables differentiation between cancerous and non-cancerous (benign) tumors. Ultrasound is also observed to be beneficial in diagnosis among women with very dense breasts. It is sometimes used in breast biopsies as a guiding tool during the procedure. Ultrasound technique is an old and well-established technique. Therefore, awareness about it is higher as compared to other available techniques. Lower cost, high rate of awareness, and wide availability are some of the factors driving the breast ultrasound systems market. The global breast ultrasound systems market is rapidly expanding due to factors such as high incidence of breast cancer, aging demographics, and government initiatives to spread awareness regarding breast cancer and its diagnosis. However, stringent regulatory approval procedures, lack of awareness, and lack of reimbursement coverage restrict the expansion of the global breast ultrasound systems market.

