Breast Implant Market is estimated to reach US$ 1,482.1 Million revenue by the end of 2024

With the breast augmentation gaining momentum a few years back, women were opting for large breast implants. However, the scenario has changed and women are looking for more natural results with breasts that look less obviously enhanced. This is leading to the trend of 3D imaging for breast augmentation. 3D imaging provides a higher chance of offering results as per the plan. This is also helping women to choose the implant size that results in the natural looking breast augmentation. Lifestyle is the most important factor in a decision to undergo a cosmetic surgery. Hence, women are seeking breast implants to balance the figure than to dominate their appearance.

To balance the active lifestyle, the majority of women prefer smaller implants that can offer more fit and athletic look. The decrease in the procedure cost is also driving the global breast implants market. The cost reduction is taking place owing to the increasing number of cosmetic clinics and growing competition among plastic surgeons. Advancement in technology is also resulting in improved design, fill volumes and construction, accelerating the development of new devices that leads to less wrinkling and rippling. However, the high cost of breast augmentation including tests and post-surgery medications are hampering the growth of the market worldwide. Meanwhile, new techniques including fat transfer and fat grafting that uses own tissue resulting in the more natural look are likely to fuel the growth of the global market for breast implants.

As per the report by Persistence Market Research, the global breast implants market is likely to experience a moderate growth during 2017-2024. Towards the end of the forecast period i.e. 2024, the global market for breast implants is estimated to reach near the value US$ 1,500 Million.

Silicone breast implants to be Highly Preferred Product in the Global Breast Implants Market

Based on the product type, silicone breast implants are likely to gain momentum in the global market for breast implants during 2017-2024. By the end of 2024, silicone breast implants are estimated to surpass US$ 1,000 Million in terms of revenue.

On the basis of shape, round breast implants are expected to witness the highest growth compared to the anatomical breast implants. Round breast implants are projected to bring in more than US$ 1,200 Million revenue by 2024 end.

In terms of application, breast implants are anticipated to find the largest application in the cosmetic surgery compared to the reconstructive surgery. Towards 2024 end, cosmetic surgery is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,200 Million in terms of revenue.

By end user, hospitals are likely to emerge as the largest users of breast implants in the global market for breast implants. By 2024 end, hospitals are likely to exceed US$ 900 Million revenue.

Global Breast Implants Market to be Dominated by North America

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global market for breast implants from 2017 to 2024. The U.S. is likely to emerge as the largest country accounting for the maximum breast augmentation. Meanwhile, in Europe, Germany is one of the leading countries followed by France contributing to the growth of the breast implants market in the region.

Leading Companies in the Global Breast Implants Market

Allergan Inc., GC Aesthetics Plc, Mentor Worldwide LLC. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Hans Biomed Ltd, Establishment Labs S.A, and CEREPLAS are few key companies operating in the global market for breast implants.