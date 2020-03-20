Breast Imaging Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2023

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Breast Imaging Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023”.
This report analyzes the breast imaging market by type (mammography, ultrasound, CT, MRI), application (breast cancer diagnosis, post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy, metastatic axillary adenocarcinoma), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The breast imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period.
The major players in breast imaging market include:
• General Electric Company (U.K.)
• Siemens (Germany)
• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
• Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)
• Dilon Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
• Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (U.S.)
• Gamma Medica, Inc. (U.S.)
• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
• Sonocine, Inc. (U.S.)
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of The Middle East & Africa
On the basis of type, the breast imaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Mammography
• Ultrasound
• CT
• MRI
On the basis of application, the breast imaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Breast cancer diagnosis
• Post-neoadjuvant chemotherapy
• Metastatic axillary adenocarcinoma
On the basis of end user, the breast imaging market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospitals
• Diagnostic centers
Research Methodology
The analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.
Table Of Content – Major key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
Continued……
