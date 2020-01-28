Researchmoz added latest report “Breast Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Growth Driven by Increasing Uptake of Targeted Therapies and Rising Prevalence”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world overall, and the most common cancer in women. When diagnosed at a very early stage, the prognosis is positive, with a five-year survival rate of nearly 90%. However, in the later stages of the disease, the survival rate rapidly decreases. HER2-positive breast cancer is an aggressive disease, and historically has had a worse overall survival (OS) than HER2-negative disease, which is considered less aggressive.

The current marketed drug landscape in breast cancer includes a mix of targeted therapies, chemotherapies, and hormonal agents. Metastatic breast cancer is not considered a curable disease, and in the course of therapy patients can receive up to three lines of endocrine agents and four or more lines of chemotherapy, as well as targeted therapies for earlier lines of therapy – often in no particular sequence.

Hormone therapy is the mainstay of treatment for patients with HR-positive disease, but triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients who lack HR expression are normally treated with generic chemotherapies. This is because there are no approved targeted therapies currently available in the TNBC setting. The HER2-positive breast cancer market is dominated by the HER2-targeting mAb Herceptin, the most established drug in this disease area.

Herceptin is used in nearly all settings of HER2-positive breast cancer and in all markets accessed in this report, as it was demonstrated to significantly improve the OS of women with this disease type. The current breast cancer pipeline is demonstrative of strong innovation in cancer overall, and a significant number of new drug launches are expected during the forecast period.

This is likely to have a significant impact on the competitive landscape, particularly in the early lines of metastatic disease. The emergence of novel biomarkers will also impact treatment decisions for TNBC patients, and will provide new options for targeted therapy in this patient population, fulfilling a long-standing unmet need. One of the key drivers of the breast cancer therapeutics market in the APAC region is the increase in patient volume.

It is also expected to be driven by the anticipated approval of promising therapies within several distinct patient segments, as well as the growing market uptake of already approved therapies in the APAC markets.

Although several branded drugs are expected to go off patent during the forecast period, the impact of this on the market will be offset by the launch of upcoming therapies such as Verzenio, Lynparza, Nerlynx, talazoparib, alpelisib, taselisib, Keytruda, Tecentriq, margetuximab and ipatasertib, and the increasing uptake of already approved therapy such as Ibrance, Kadcyla, Perjeta and Kisqali.

Scope

– The breast cancer Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $4.75 billion in 2024, growing from $2.16 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

– How will immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Tecentriq, PARP inhibitors such as Lynparza and talazoparib, and PI3K inhibitors such as taselisib and alpelisib contribute to growth?

– What effect will the patent expirations of branded therapies have on market value?

– The breast cancer pipeline is large and diverse, with a strong presence of mAbs and targeted therapies.

– What are the common targets and mechanisms of action of pipeline therapies?

– Will the pipeline address unmet needs such as the lack of targeted therapies available for TNBC patients?

– What implications will the increased focus on targeted therapies have on the future of breast cancer treatment?

– Numerous late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

– How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

– How would the approval of Keytruda, Tecentriq, Lynparza, talazoparib and ipatasertib to treat TNBC patients affect the competitive landscape, with no targeted therapy currently available to address this patient subset?

– The market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

– How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets?

– How could changes in risk factors such as population age, early menstruation, late menopause, obesity, smoking, lack of breast-feeding and alcohol consumption influence the market?

– Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in breast cancer, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $1 billion.

– How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

– What were the terms and conditions of key licensing deals?

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

– Visualize the composition of the breast cancer market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the breast cancer pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Understand the potential of late-stage therapies with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

– Predict breast cancer market growth in the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan, as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the breast cancer deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

