Breakfast Cereals Market | Industry Improvement Status and Outlook 2019-2023 By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors – Kellogg Co., General Mills, Post Holdings Inc., and PepsiCo. Cereal Partners Worldwide, Etc.

Market Definition:

Globally the Breakfast cereals market is mainly driven by rising demand for convenience foods and importance of breakfast as an essential meal of the day. Inclusion of various flavors and nutrition rich ingredients is encouraging higher sales of breakfast cereals. Rising demand for natural and healthy food in developed countries is also influencing the market growth. Governments in developed countries are promoting the breakfast cereals as a healthy food and helping the manufacturers with regulations which is supporting the market growth.

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

Rising popularity of breakfast cereals across various social media platforms, strong and growing perceptions towards healthy and light foods will drive breakfast cereals market by 5% during the period 2016-2023. Breakfast cereals are food product prepared from processed grains. Breakfast cereals are often consumed with milk, yogurt, fruit or nuts and are associated with functional health benefits as these are fortified with vitamins and minerals. The market players focused on product innovation and new product development by introducing new flavors, tastes and structure to enhance the overall dietary profile of breakfast cereals.

Type analysis-

Most of the breakfast cereals are produced through extrusion. Breakfast cereals have a very long history and is readily acceptable by many consumers globally. The revolution in the ingredient inclusion from the overnight soaking of heavy bran and graham nuggets from New York to the recent RTE breakfast cereal which was introduced in the United Kingdom has encouraged various breakfast cereals producers to innovate their products. In general, consumer surveys are done by the breakfast cereals producers or indirectly through consumer research/market research companies to target the right consumer for their products. Various innovations have also been carried in terms of processing technology of breakfast cereals in its entire value chain which in turn has resulted in increase of product launches.

Competitive Dashboard:

The major key players in Breakfast Cereals Market are

Kellogg Co. (U.S.)

General Mills (U.S.)

Post Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

(U.S.)

Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW) (Switzerland)

Weetabix Ltd. (U.K.)

The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)

TreeHouse Foods (U.S.)

Nature’s Path (Canada)

Breakfast cereals market is dominated by key manufacturers. Key players are focusing on research and development activities to expand their product portfolio. The number of convenience stores at global level is significantly improving the brand visibility for manufacturers of breakfast cereals.

Regional Analysis

The Global Breakfast Cereals Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North American region has the major market share with U.S and Canada having a strong presence of breakfast cereals manufacturers. Growing positive attitudes towards healthy foods and changing consumer patterns with evolving dietary patterns are driving the breakfast cereals market growth globally. Breakfast cereals in U.S. and Canada has been significantly growing since last few years. In the westerns parts of the world mainly America, cereals are mostly fortified with vitamins.

Table of Content

