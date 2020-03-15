Braze Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Brazing is a metal-joining proce in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal.

There are varieties alloys are used as filler metals for brazing depending on the intended use or application method. In general, braze alloys are made up of 3 or more metals to form an alloy with the desired properties. The filler metal for a particular application is chosen based on its ability to: wet the base metals, withstand the service conditions required, and melt at a lower temperature than the base metals or at a very specific temperature.

In this report, the statistical data based on filler metals for brazing, namely brazing materials.

Global Braze Market: Product Segment Analysis

Claification of Brazing Materials According to Base Materials

Claification of Brazing Materials According to forms

Global Braze Market: Application Segment Analysis

Appliance industry

Transportation industry

Electrical and electronic industry

Construction industry

Arts and jewelry industry

Medical industry

Global Braze Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The players mentioned in our report

Harris Products Group

Lucas-Milhaupt

Morgan Advanced Materials

Johnson Matthey

Oerlikon Metco

Indium Corporation

Fusion

Wall Colmonoy

Tokyo Braze

Umicore

Bellman-Melcor

Aimtek

Hangzhou Huaguang

Zhejiang Seleno

Shanghai CIMIC

ZRIME

Hebei Yuguang

Jinhua Jinzhong

Zhongshan Huazhong

Changshu Huayin

Tongling Xinxin

SAWC

