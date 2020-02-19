Brass Bars Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Brass Bars are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Bars, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Bars, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Bars is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the global residential Brass Bars industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 29.11% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Bars industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Ningbo Jintian and KME, which respectively has 6.49% and 5.83% market share globally.

Second, as for the Brass Bars market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Brass Bars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Brass Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Wieland

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

CK San-Etsu Co Ltd

Mitsubishi-shindoh

LDM

Poongsan

EGM Group

Sanchuan

Request ForFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3735346-global-brass-bars-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ordinary Brass Bars

Neutral Brass Bars

High Precision Brass Bars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machines

Automotive

Electric Appliances

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3735346-global-brass-bars-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Brass Bars Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Brass Bars

1.2.2 Neutral Brass Bars

1.2.3 High Precision Brass Bars

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Machines

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electric Appliances

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ningbo Jintian

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ningbo Jintian Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Tongling Nonferrous Metals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Wieland

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Wieland Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 KME

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 KME Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hailiang Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hailiang Group Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 CHALCO

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CHALCO Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 ALMAG SPA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ALMAG SPA Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)