Brass Bars Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Scope of the Report:
First, as for the global residential Brass Bars industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 29.11% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 6.51% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Bars industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Ningbo Jintian and KME, which respectively has 6.49% and 5.83% market share globally.
Second, as for the Brass Bars market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.
The worldwide market for Brass Bars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Brass Bars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ningbo Jintian
Tongling Nonferrous Metals
Wieland
KME
Hailiang Group
CHALCO
ALMAG SPA
Mueller Industries
Ningbo Jinglong
CK San-Etsu Co Ltd
Mitsubishi-shindoh
LDM
Poongsan
EGM Group
Sanchuan
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ordinary Brass Bars
Neutral Brass Bars
High Precision Brass Bars
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Machines
Automotive
Electric Appliances
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Brass Bars Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Ordinary Brass Bars
1.2.2 Neutral Brass Bars
1.2.3 High Precision Brass Bars
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Machines
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electric Appliances
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Ningbo Jintian
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Ningbo Jintian Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Tongling Nonferrous Metals
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Wieland
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Wieland Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 KME
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 KME Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Hailiang Group
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Hailiang Group Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 CHALCO
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 CHALCO Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 ALMAG SPA
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Brass Bars Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 ALMAG SPA Brass Bars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
