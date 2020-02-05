Branded Generics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Branded Generics Industry

Description

A branded generic is a drug that is bioequivalent to the original product, but is now marketed under another company’s brand name. Branded generics are an attractive business for Valeant’s Emerging Markets operations as they enjoy low research and development costs and sustainable sales.

North America accounts for the largest market size of branded generics in 2017 and is projected to lead the market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the global Branded Generics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Branded Generics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Branded Generics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Branded Generics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Branded Generics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Branded Generics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Branded Generics include

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Eva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Aspen Pharmacare Holding

Abbott Laboratories

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Market Size Split by Type

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Neurology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Branded Generics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Branded Generics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Branded Generics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Branded Generics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Branded Generics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Branded Generics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Branded Generics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oral

1.4.3 Parenteral

1.4.4 Topical

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Branded Generics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oncology

1.5.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.5.4 Diabetes

1.5.5 Neurology

1.5.6 Gastrointestinal Diseases

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Branded Generics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Branded Generics Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Branded Generics Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Branded Generics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Branded Generics Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Branded Generics Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mylan NV

11.1.1 Mylan NV Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.1.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Novartis AG

11.2.1 Novartis AG Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.2.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Eva Pharmaceutical Industries

11.3.1 Eva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.3.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Pfizer

11.4.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.4.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

11.5.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.5.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Aspen Pharmacare Holding

11.6.1 Aspen Pharmacare Holding Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.6.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Abbott Laboratories

11.7.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.7.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

11.8.1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics

11.8.4 Branded Generics Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

Continued…

