Branded Generics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

A branded generic is a drug that is bioequivalent to the original product, but is now marketed under another company’s brand name. Branded generics are an attractive business for Valeant’s Emerging Markets operations as they enjoy low research and development costs and sustainable sales.
North America accounts for the largest market size of branded generics in 2017 and is projected to lead the market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
In 2017, the global Branded Generics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Branded Generics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Branded Generics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Branded Generics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Branded Generics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Branded Generics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Branded Generics include
Mylan NV
Novartis AG
Eva Pharmaceutical Industries
Pfizer
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Aspen Pharmacare Holding
Abbott Laboratories
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Market Size Split by Type
Oral
Parenteral
Topical
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Diabetes
Neurology
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Branded Generics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Branded Generics market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Branded Generics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Branded Generics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Branded Generics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Branded Generics Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Branded Generics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Oral
1.4.3 Parenteral
1.4.4 Topical
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Branded Generics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oncology
1.5.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
1.5.4 Diabetes
1.5.5 Neurology
1.5.6 Gastrointestinal Diseases
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Branded Generics Market Size
2.1.1 Global Branded Generics Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Branded Generics Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Branded Generics Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Branded Generics Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Branded Generics Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Mylan NV
11.1.1 Mylan NV Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.1.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Novartis AG
11.2.1 Novartis AG Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.2.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Eva Pharmaceutical Industries
11.3.1 Eva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.3.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Pfizer
11.4.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.4.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
11.5.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.5.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Aspen Pharmacare Holding
11.6.1 Aspen Pharmacare Holding Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.6.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Abbott Laboratories
11.7.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.7.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
11.8.1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Branded Generics
11.8.4 Branded Generics Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
