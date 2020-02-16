BRAND MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE INDUSTRY 2018 BUSINESS OVERVIEW, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, DEMAND, TOP PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023

Brand management software is a software used for managing brand assets like social media contents, websites, trade show materials, press releases, blogs, sales presentations, advertisements, print media, direct mailings, images, and marketing communications. Brand management software is a software for managing brand assets. The software includes several features for data management and organization of brand assets.
One of the major drivers for this market is Need for protecting brand identity. For maintaining the sustainability of a brand, it is essential that the company maintains and communicates a visual identity through several channels. The visual identity, which includes fonts and logos, should be updated consistently. This must be done with complete awareness regarding brand history and vision by involving all relevant employees in the process. In addition, any change made in visual identity should be reflected in all the subsequent works of the company.
The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the brand management software market due to the influential presence of US that contains the largest companies and consultants that are increasingly demanding the software. The implementation of brand management software aids to increase brand integrity and productivity, and decreases expenses. Additionaly it also optimizes campaigns using the search and analytics functionality by tracking the contents users view.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Brand Management Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Brand Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud Based
On Premise
Segmentation by application:
Office
Commercial
Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Brandworkz
Bynder
Hootsuite Media
MarcomCentral
Webdam
BLUE Software
Brandfolder Digital Asset Management
Brandwatch
MediaValet
Meltwater
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Brand Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Brand Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Brand Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Brand Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Brand Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
