Brake Wear Indicator Market Global Forecast 2019-2024

This report studies the Brake Wear Indicator market. A Brake wear indicator is used to warn the user and/or owner of a vehicle that the brake pad is in need of replacement. The main area of use for this is on motor vehicles with more than three wheels. However brake wear indicators are also useful for brake pads in industrial applications, including wind turbines and cranes.

The global average price of brake wear indicator is in the decreasing trend, from 6.40 USD/Unit in 2012 to 5.95 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of brake wear indicator includes electrical indicator and audible indicator, and the sales proportion of electrical indicator in 2016 is about 53%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Brake Wear Indicator market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 860 million by 2024, from US$ 690 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Brake Wear Indicator business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Brake Wear Indicator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Brake Wear Indicator Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

Segmentation by product type

Electrical Indicator

Audible Indicator

Segmentation by application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

In Global market, the top players include

Federal Mogul

BOSCH

Delphi

WABCO

FTE

Brembo

TRW

CAT

Standard

SADECA

Continental

NUCAP

ACDelco

DMA

JURID

Meyle

Bendix

Herth+Buss

Prettl

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Brake Wear Indicator (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Brake Wear Indicator market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Brake Wear Indicator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Brake Wear Indicator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Brake Wear Indicator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

