Brake Lines Market for Automotive – Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

Braking system comprises diverse components ranging from the driver’s foot in the vehicle to the wheels of the vehicle. Brake lines are mechanical components in the braking system that transfer brake fluid from the hydraulic master cylinder to brake calipers or wheel cylinders. When the brake is applied, brake fluid in the brake lines force the brake pad to press against the rotor, ensuring the vehicle is decelerated safely and comfortably.

Force applied by driver is supplied through brake lines. Most modern vehicles utilize a vacuum-assisted brake system, known as brake boosters, and brake force distribution system that greatly increases the force applied to the vehicle’s brakes by its operator.

Increase in production of vehicles and rise in demand for lightweight vehicles are also projected to boost the brake lines market for automotive during the forecast period. Rise in demand for vehicles with advanced braking system is expected to be a key factor driving the brake lines market for automotive during the forecast period. Severe norms on automotive industries regarding safety concerns by global regulatory bodies is anticipated to augment the brake lines market for automotive.

Brake lines are responsible for various braking activities such as better braking response, longer life, durability, and flexibility. This is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the brake lines market. Regular replacement due to fluid leakage is expected to hamper the brake lines market for automotive.

The automotive brake lines market can be segmented based on type of brake fluid, material type, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography.

Based on vehicle type, the brake lines market for automotive can be classified into passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs). The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles (MPVs), and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into lightweight commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

Based on material type, the brake lines market for automotive can be bifurcated into rubber brake lines and two other segments. Rubber brake lines are made of rubber and are prone to dry rotting. They can cause leaks, and also expand over time.

Based on fluid type, the brake lines market for automotive can be segregated into hydraulic brake line and one other segment.

In terms of sales channel, the brake lines market for automotive can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. Most consumers prefer local manufacturers in order to replace the brake lines, which reduces the replacement cost. The aftermarket segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.