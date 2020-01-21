Brain Health Supplements Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Brain health supplements are used to enhance memory, attention, mood, creativity, motivation in healthy individuals. Increasing awareness among college students, scientists, entrepreneurs and investment bankers are opting for memory enhancers to sharpen their minds to gain an edge on the competition.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Brain Health Supplements in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The key factors assisting the market growth of brain health supplements are strong desire to enhance brain function among adult population, increasing number of self-directed consumers and high penetration of promotional activities carried out by key players. There are several ingredients are used throughout the world to enhance brain function such as Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Ginkgo, Ginseng, Alpha GPC, BacopaMonnieri, DHA and Tryptopha. Alpha GPC containing brain health supplements occupies largest market share while BacopaMonnieri containing brain health supplements will be the fastest growing market among the all ingredients during the forecast period.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The increased awareness regarding the benefits of the usage of brain health supplements will be a major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the increasing interests in health and wellness will also propel the growth of the brain health supplements market in the Americas.

The worldwide market for Brain Health Supplements is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amway

Accelerated intelligence

Onnit Labs

Puori

Liquid Health

Ocean Health

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Herbal Extracts

Vitamins & Minerals

Natural Molecules

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Brain Health Supplements Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Herbal Extracts

1.2.2 Vitamins & Minerals

1.2.3 Natural Molecules

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

1.3.2 Drug Stores

1.3.3 Online Stores

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amway

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Brain Health Supplements Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amway Brain Health Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Accelerated intelligence

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Brain Health Supplements Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Accelerated intelligence Brain Health Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Onnit Labs

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Brain Health Supplements Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Onnit Labs Brain Health Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Puori

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Brain Health Supplements Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Puori Brain Health Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Liquid Health

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Brain Health Supplements Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Liquid Health Brain Health Supplements Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED